'Most competitive bloke I have played against,' Virat Kohli hails Ben Stokes after England captain's heroics at Lord's

Resuming play at 114/4 on the last day, Stokes produced another one of his incredible knocks under pressure as the southpaw smashed 155 runs courtesy of nine boundaries and sixes each to get England tantalisingly close to an incredible win.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli hailed English skipper Ben Stokes as the most competitive player he has locked horns with after the all-rounder’s heroics in the second Test of Ashes 2023 at Lord’s on Sunday.

The Australians eventually prevailed and emerged victorious by 43 runs but Stokes earned a lot of appreciation from the cricketing fraternity for his valiant effort with the bat.

“I wasn’t joking about calling Ben Stokes the most competitive bloke I’ve played against. Innings of the highest quality but Australia is too good at the moment ,” Kohli took to Twitter to praise his English counterpart.

Stokes turned up the ante after Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal. He carried along the tail and ensured that England presented a formidable challenge after being pegged back by the visitors for the first four days of the contest.

England copped a lot of criticism for their arguably erratic approach in the first innings. They were bowled out for 325, which handed Australia a 91-run lead heading into the second innings. Whilst experts and observers lashed out at the English team and their famed Bazball approach, Stokes defended his batsmen and stood by their thought process.