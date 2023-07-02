CNBC TV18
'Most competitive bloke I have played against,' Virat Kohli hails Ben Stokes after England captain's heroics at Lord's

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 2, 2023 11:50:29 PM IST (Published)

Resuming play at 114/4 on the last day, Stokes produced another one of his incredible knocks under pressure as the southpaw smashed 155 runs courtesy of nine boundaries and sixes each to get England tantalisingly close to an incredible win.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli hailed English skipper Ben Stokes as the most competitive player he has locked horns with after the all-rounder’s heroics in the second Test of Ashes 2023 at Lord’s on Sunday.

Resuming play at 114/4 on the last day, Stokes produced another one of his incredible knocks under pressure as the southpaw smashed 155 runs courtesy of nine boundaries and sixes each to get England tantalisingly close to an incredible win.


The Australians eventually prevailed and emerged victorious by 43 runs but Stokes earned a lot of appreciation from the cricketing fraternity for his valiant effort with the bat.

