'Most competitive bloke I have played against,' Virat Kohli hails Ben Stokes after England captain's heroics at Lord's

Resuming play at 114/4 on the last day, Stokes produced another one of his incredible knocks under pressure as the southpaw smashed 155 runs courtesy of nine boundaries and sixes each to get England tantalisingly close to an incredible win.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli hailed English skipper Ben Stokes as the most competitive player he has locked horns with after the all-rounder’s heroics in the second Test of Ashes 2023 at Lord’s on Sunday.

