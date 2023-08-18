Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou joins Neymar at Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal

orocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou is joining Neymar’s new club in Saudi Arabia after Sevilla announced his transfer to Al Hilal.

The 32-year-old Bounou helped Morocco become the biggest surprise of last year’s World Cup when it reached the semifinals after beating both Spain and Portugal in the knockout rounds.

He also helped Sevilla lift its record-extending seventh Europa League title when it beat Roma in a penalty shootout in June. Bounou leaves Sevilla with two Europa League titles. He played 142 games — which included 58 clean sheets — for the club.

Neymar joined Al Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week, following high-profile moves by Cristiano Ronaldo last season and Karim Benzema also this summer to the oil-rich country.

Al Hilal, a record 18-time national champion, is one of four Saudi clubs effectively nationalized by the country's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Sevilla announced the move late Thursday but did not reveal the transfer fee for Bounou. Spanish media reports said it was 21 million euros ($22.8 million).

Bounou was rumored to be among the 'keepers Real Madrid was interested in signing to replace its injured Thibaut Courtois. Kepa Arrizabalaga arrived from Chelsea on loan instead.