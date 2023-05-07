homesports NewsMood for a sporty Sunday? Here is a list of various sports matches today

Mood for a sporty Sunday? Here is a list of various sports matches today

Mood for a sporty Sunday? Here is a list of various sports matches today
1 Min(s) Read

By Vahishta Unwalla  May 7, 2023 9:44:21 AM IST (Published)

From cricket to football to weightlifting, wrestling, cricket and golf. Here is a list of various matches today. Have a sporty Sunday!

The most awaited day of the week, Sunday is here. But if you are in no mood to head for an outing and avoid the traffic, just turn ON your television and switch to the sports channel. Here is a list of the various matches today:

Recommended Articles

View All
NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


CRICKET:
  • IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad.
  • IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur.
  • Preview of IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in Kolkata.
    • FOOTBALL:
    • Indian Women's League across various venues.
      • WRESTLING:
      • Stories related to the protest by top wrestlers of the country against WFI chief.
        • WEIGHTLIFTING:
        • Asian Weightlifting Championships in Jinju, South Korea.
          • GOLF:
          • Indians playing in various tour events.
            •  
            With inputs from PTI
            Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

            Tags

            IPL todaymatches todaySports