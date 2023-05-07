English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsMood for a sporty Sunday? Here is a list of various sports matches today

Mood for a sporty Sunday? Here is a list of various sports matches today

Mood for a sporty Sunday? Here is a list of various sports matches today
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Vahishta Unwalla  May 7, 2023 9:44:21 AM IST (Published)

From cricket to football to weightlifting, wrestling, cricket and golf. Here is a list of various matches today. Have a sporty Sunday!

The most awaited day of the week, Sunday is here. But if you are in no mood to head for an outing and avoid the traffic, just turn ON your television and switch to the sports channel. Here is a list of the various matches today:

Recommended Articles

View All
NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


CRICKET:
  • IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad.
  • IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur.
    • View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X