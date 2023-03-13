Mohammed Siraj turns 29 today: Records and achievements of the cricketer

Mohammed Siraj is considered to be one of the rising stars of Indian cricket. He has already made a mark with his performances in both domestic and international cricket Siraj celebrates his 29th birthday today.
Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj, who represents the national team in all formats of the game, will grow a year younger today. He was born on March 13, 1994, in Hyderabad, India, and made his debut for the Indian cricket team in 2017.
Mohammed Siraj is considered to be one of the rising stars of Indian cricket. He has already made a mark with his performances in both domestic and international cricket, despite being considered a late-bloomer in the world of cricket.
On his birthday, let's take a look at some of his notable records and achievements:
Siraj made his debut for the Indian cricket team in a T20I match against New Zealand in 2017. He picked up one wicket in the match.
In November 2020, Siraj made his Test debut for India against Australia. He picked up 5 wickets in the second innings of the match.
Across 18 Test matches, Siraj has taken 47 wickets. His haul in ODI’s has been 38 wickets across 21 matches. Siraj has an impressive economy of just 3.28 and 4.61 across the two formats, respectively.
In January 2023, Siraj took 4 wickets in the first ODI in IND vs NZ ODI series. Later in the month, Siraj became the highest-ranked bowler in the ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers.
Siraj has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the 2020 IPL season, he picked up 11 wickets in 9 matches at an average
In January 2018, Siraj was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping price of Rs. 2.6 crore in the IPL player auction.
