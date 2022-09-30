Mohammed Siraj to replace Jasprit Bumrah in T20I squad, says BCCI

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini Bumrah had sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team and is confirmed out of the ongoing series against South Africa.

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been announced as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the ongoing South Africa series . Bumrah was reportedly ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 squad on September 29 due to a back injury. The 28-year-old right-armer was named in the T20I squad for the last two T20Is against South Africa in Guwahati and Indore, BCCI said in a press release.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a back stress fracture, dealing a massive blow to team India's chances at the ICC flagship event starting next month in Australia.

A BCCI official told PTI that Bumrah will be forced out of action for six months due to the back injury.

"Bumrah is not going to play the T20 World Cup for sure. He has a serious back condition. It's a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

