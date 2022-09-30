Mohammed Siraj to replace Jasprit Bumrah in T20I squad, says BCCI

By CNBCTV18.COM

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been announced as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the ongoing South Africa series . Bumrah was reportedly ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 squad on September 29 due to a back injury. The 28-year-old right-armer was named in the T20I squad for the last two T20Is against South Africa in Guwahati and Indore, BCCI said in a press release.

Bumrah had sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team and is confirmed out of the tournament.