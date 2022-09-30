    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homesports News

    Mohammed Siraj to replace Jasprit Bumrah in T20I squad, says BCCI

    Mohammed Siraj to replace Jasprit Bumrah in T20I squad, says BCCI

    Mohammed Siraj to replace Jasprit Bumrah in T20I squad, says BCCI
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Bumrah had sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team and is confirmed out of the ongoing series against South Africa.

    Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been announced as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the ongoing South Africa series. Bumrah was reportedly ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 squad on September 29 due to a back injury. The 28-year-old right-armer was named in the T20I squad for the last two T20Is against South Africa in Guwahati and Indore, BCCI said in a press release.
    Bumrah had sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team and is confirmed out of the tournament.
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Jasprit BumrahMohammed Siraj

    Next Article

    Jasprit Bumrah may miss T20 World Cup 2022: here's why he is irreplaceable

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng