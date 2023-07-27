Mohammed Siraj returns home ahead of the India vs West Indies ODI series following a sore ankle

With Siraj released from the ODI squad, the fast bowlers at disposal for captain Rohit Sharma for the three matches against the West Indies are Shardul Thakur, Mukhesh Kumar, Umran Malik and Jaydev Unadkat. All-rounder Hardik Pandya also bowls medium-pace.

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has reportedly flown back home after he complained of a sore ankle. He will now not participate in the three-match ODI series between India and the West Indies that begins today.

According to a tweet by BCCI posted at 1: 25 PM today, Siraj complained of a sore ankle and hence was discharged of his ODI duties as a " precautionary measure". The pacer has been "advised rest by the BCCI medical team.", the Tweet states further.

Siraj is now flying back to India along with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat and Navdeep Saini, the players who were part of India's Test squad.

Siraj featured in both the Tests against the West Indies and picked 7 wickets with his career best performance of 5/60 coming in the second Test in Port of Spain.

With Siraj released from the ODI squad, the fast bowlers at disposal for captain Rohit Sharma for the three matches against the West Indies are Shardul Thakur, Mukhesh Kumar, Umran Malik and Jaydev Unadkat. All-rounder Hardik Pandya also bowls medium-pace.

Siraj is an all-format player for India and according to reports he is being rested to keep him injury free ahead of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup that gets underway in October.

Should injured Jasprit Bumrah fail to recover in time for the World Cup, then Siraj along with Mohammed Shami will have to play an important role in leading India's pace attack.

The 29-year-old bowler from Hyderabad has played 24 ODIs and picked 43 wickets. His last ODI match was against Australia in March.