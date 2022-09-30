Mohammed Siraj replaces Bumrah in T20I series: A look at his career

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Mohammed Siraj has replaced senior fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian squad for the remaining two matches of the series against South Africa. Bumrah has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series due to stress in his lower back and now runs in the danger of missing the T20 World Cup as well. Siraj, who is a regular in ODIs and Tests, is now poised to make his return to India's T20I side.

The BCCI on Friday named Mohammed Siraj as a replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remaining matches of the T20I series against South Africa. The board made the announcement and provided an update on the extent of Bumrah's injury.

"Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team," said the Indian cricket board in the official media release.

In a major setback to the Indian side, India’s premier pacer Bumrah could be ruled out of the T20 World Cup as well, as per a PTI report.

Siraj's last cricket match was a County Championship match for Warwickshire against Somerset. The fast bowler claimed a five-for in Somerset's first innings and contributed 21 vital runs with the bat and remained not-out.

The 28-year-old's previous international outing was the ODI series against Zimbabwe where he played the first two matches of the three-match series. Although Siraj has been a regular for India in ODIs and Test matches, he has not been in India's scheme of things for the T20Is. His last T20I in the Indian jersey was in Dharamshala against Sri Lanka in February. In that match, he returned with the figures 4-0-22-1.

A look at Mohammed Siraj’s Profile

The son of an autorickshaw driver in Hyderabad, Mohammed Siraj’s rise in cricket has been swift. In 2017, he bagged an IPL contract worth Rs 2.6 crore and months later, he was wearing an India shirt and bowling in a T20 international against New Zealand.

He was his state's highest wicket-taker with 41 wickets in nine matches, playing only his second season of the Ranji Trophy.

Siraj has a deceptive run-up, which initially suggests that a left-arm bowler, however, the right-arm is a natural at getting the ball to swing into the right-hand batsmen.

Mohammed Siraj's IPL career

Mohammed Siraj made his IPL debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad against Delhi Capitals in 2017. Siraj played just one season for the Sunriseres and as he was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2018 auctions and soon became captain Virat Kohli's go-to death bowler, ending the season with 11 wickets ensuring his retention. He continues to play for RCB in the IPL. Siraj has claimed 59 wickets in 65 IPL games.

International Career

After impressive performances in domestic cricket, Siraj was selected in India's T20I squad to play against New Zealand in 2017. He took his maiden T20I wicket of Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson and ended up with figures of 4-0-1-53. Since then, he has played 5 T20Is in total taking 5 wickets with an economy of 10.45.

In December 2018, he was named in India's ODI squad for a series against Australia. He made his ODI debut against Australia on January 15, 2019, but couldn’t pick any wickets in the match. So far, Siraj has played 10 ODIs taking 13 wickets with an economy of 10.45.

Siraj is a regular pick for team India in Tests and has played 13 Test Matches taking 40 wickets with an economy of 3.31.