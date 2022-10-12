Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur set to join India squad in Australia for T20 World Cup; Bumrah's replacement to be announced soon

By CNBCTV18.com

Fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur will join the Indian contingent in Australia soon even as Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup due to a back injury. Chahar, who was among the stand-by players, was expected to make the main squad in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah but it is understood that his back injury will take time to heal.

"Deepak will take some time to get fit. His back issue has flared up again. His ankle is fine and there wasn't any problem there. So BCCI is sending three reinforcements. Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur," a BCCI official told.

Although Shami, Siraj and Thakur are set to join the Indian squad and one of these three players could be announced as a replacement of Bumrah, but the three players have not been a frequent for the national side in T20 cricket.

Shami's previous T20I match was against Namibia during last year's T20 World Cup. Siraj has played only only two T20Is games this year (one against Sri Lanka and the other against South Africa) and Thakur's only T20I appearance this year was a match against the West Indies in Kolkata in February.

India begin their T20 World Cup campaign with the match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.