Moeen Ali, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes drafted in England's playing XI for the third Ashes Test

Moeen Ali, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes drafted in England's playing XI for the third Ashes Test

Moeen Ali, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes drafted in England's playing XI for the third Ashes Test
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 5, 2023 4:44:57 PM IST (Published)

Wokes and Wood are returning to England's playing XI after a long time. The last time Wokes featured in a Test match was in March 2022 in a match between England and the West Indies at St George's, Grenada. Wood's last Test was against Pakistan at Karachi in December 2022. Ali has recovered from his finger injury that he sustained during the first Test of the ongoing Ashes series that ruled him out of the Lord's fixture.

England has confirmed its playing XI for the third Ashes Test  that gets underway at Leeds tomorrow.  The team has made three changes in the side that took field against Australia at Lord's for the second Test.

The Ben Stokes led side will see the return of fast bowlers Mark Wood and Chris Wokes in place of James Anderson and Josh Tongue. Also back in the playing XI is all-rounder Moeen Ali who will be replacing injured vice-captain Ollie Pope.
