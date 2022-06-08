Indian cricket legend Mithali Raj retires from all forms of international cricket

The captain of the Indian women's Test and ODI team Mithali Raj on Wednesday announced her retirement from all forms of cricket. The Indian cricket legend took to Twitter to announce her retirement from the sport.

"The last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging and enjoyable years of my life. Like all journeys this one too must come to an end" Raj said in her tweet.

In her last international assignment, Raj led the team in the ODI World Cup played in New Zealand in March. Under her captainship, the team won three matches and lost four at the World Cup and finished fifth in the group stage. In her final international appearance a group stage match at the World Cup against South Africa, Raj scored 68.

Overall, Raj represented India in 12 Tests, 232 ODIs and 89 T20Is.

A bouquet of records

The 39-year-old holds during her long career created numerous records. In October 2019, Raj became the first woman cricketer to play complete two decades in ODI cricket.

The 232 ODIs that she played for India, are the most matches played by a woman cricketer in the ODIs and with 7805 runs, she holds the record for the most runs in women's ODIs. She has led in 155 ODIs which is the most by a captain in the format.

At 22 years and 274 days, she has enjoyed the longest career in the women's ODIs and is the first woman to 6000 runs in the format. She holds the distinction of being the only Indian skipper -- man or woman-- to have led the country to two finals of the 50-over World Cups.

Raj is also India's highest run-scorer in women's T20Is. At 19 years and 254 days, Raj scored a double-hundred in a Test match against England, with that she became the youngest player to score a double hundred in women's Test matches.

At 16 years and 205 days, Raj scored a hundred in the ODIs thus becoming the youngest cricketer to score a ton in the women's ODIs. She is the first batter to hit seven successive fifties in ODIs.

The BCCI has thanked Raj for her services in a tweet calling her contribution to Indian cricket "phenomenal".