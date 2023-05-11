MILESTONE ALERT: Yuzvendra Chahal becomes highest wicket-taker in the IPL history

Yuzvendra Chahal has now gone past former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Dwayne Bravo in the league’s all-time wickets tally. Chahal scripted history when he picked the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer during Rajasthan Royals' match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner has become the highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he scalped his 184th dismissal in the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. Chahal induced KKR skipper Nitish Rana into playing a sweep shot that landed in the hands of Shimron Hetmyer at deep square-leg.

With this wicket, Chahal has gone past former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Dwayne Bravo in the league’s all-time wickets tally. Bravo took 183 scalps in his 161 appearances as he represented Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in his decade-and-a-half-long IPL career. Chahal, into his 11th season in the league now, has breached Bravo’s record in 143 games with an impressive economy rate of 7.65.

He has turned up for three IPL franchises, namely: Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and now RR in his IPL journey. Chahal became a fan-favourite at RCB particularly.