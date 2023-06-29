Milestone Alert: Steve Smith becomes second-fastest ever to score 9000 Test runs

The 34-year-old has reached this mark in 174 innings, only two behind former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara who notched the same number of runs in 172 innings. Smith brought up his 32nd Test ton, bringing him on par with Steve Waugh, as he bagged 110 runs off 184 deliveries courtesy of 15 boundaries to help Australia get to 416 in the first innings.

Australian batting mainstay Steven Smith scaled another milestone as he became the second-fastest batsman in the history of the game to score 9000 runs in Test cricket.

The 34-year-old has reached this mark in 174 innings, only two behind former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara who notched the same number of runs in 172 innings. Smith brought up his 32nd Test ton, bringing him on par with Steve Waugh, as he bagged 110 runs off 184 deliveries courtesy of 15 boundaries to help Australia get to 416 in the first innings.

The 34-year-old thus scored his eighth century in Tests in England, having averaged 60.27 in 19 games so far. He has been in a consistent run of good form lately, having helped the Baggy Greens win the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval against India earlier this month.

Smith is on course to set another big record in the next match. He will be playing his 100th Test when Australia take on England at Headingly for the third Ashes Test from July 6 onwards.

Meanwhile, England bounced back strongly to restrict Australia to 414 in the first innings. The visitors brought curtains down to Day One at a strong position with the score standing at 339/5. However, the Ben Stokes-led team buckled up and put forth a formidable comeback on the second day of the game.

They have scored 145 runs at the loss of one wicket after 30 overs at tea on Thursday. Ben Duckett is unbeaten at 62 off 92 deliveries with six boundaries whereas Ollie Pope has raced to 32 runs with the help of four boundaries off 40 deliveries.