Milestone Alert: Steve Smith becomes second fastest ever to score 9000 Test runs

By Tarkesh Jha  Jun 29, 2023 8:39:06 PM IST (Published)

The 34-year-old has reached this mark in 174 innings, only two behind former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara who notched the same number of runs in 172 innings. Smith brought up his 32nd Test ton, bringing him on par with Steve Waugh, as he bagged 110 runs off 184 deliveries courtesy of 15 boundaries to help Australia get to 416 in the first innings.

Australian batting mainstay Steven Smith scaled another milestone as he became the second-fastest batsman in the history of the game to score 9000 runs in Test cricket.

Ashes 2023: 'Stop being so nice,' Kevin Pietersen tells English players as Australia put up 416 on board in 1st innings
The 34-year-old thus scored his eighth century in Tests in England, having averaged 60.27 in 19 games so far. He has been in a consistent run of good form lately, having helped the Baggy Greens win the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval against India earlier this month.
X