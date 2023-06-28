Milestone Alert: Nathan Lyon becomes first-ever bowler to play 100 consecutive Test matches

The spinner has taken 58 wickets in 15 Tests in England and Wales. He has a fairly impressive bowling average of 29.62 with a five-wicket haul to his name. Australia face the formidable challenge of beating the Englishmen in their newly-adopted Bazball approach this time around. Lyon will be one of their most potent weapons in that pursuit.

Australian off-spinner has recorded a fantastic feat in the second Test of Ashes 2023 at Lord's on Wednesday. The 35-year-old is starting in his 100th consecutive Test for the Baggy Greens, thus adding another feather to his already illustrious career in the longest format of the game.

With 122 Tests to his name, Lyon has bagged 495 wickets and looks all set to breach the 500-wicket barrier at Lord's over the coming five days. He has been a stalwart and a consistent presence in the Australian Test team, emerging as a fine replacement to the great late Shane Warne.

Long back, in 2015, Lyon became Australia's most-successful off-spinner of all time. He had surpassed Hugh Trumble's tally of 141 wickets and has been on a relentless run ever since then, starring in all possible conditions both home and away.