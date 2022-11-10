    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Michael Schumacher's legendary F1 title-winning Ferrari sold for record $15 million

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The F1 car almost doubled the previous record price for a modern F1 car sold in an auction.

    Michael Schumacher's championship-winning Ferrari that he drove in 2003 has been sold for a record price of $14,630,000, almost doubling the previous record at an auction in Geneva.

    According to a Forbes report, the F2003 GA Chassis 229 was sold by RM Sotheby’s during the auction house’s Luxury Week sale.
    The car smashed the record by doubling the sale price of the previous record holder which was also an ex-Michael Schumacher Ferrari, the F2001 that sold for $7,504,000 in 2017.
    Seven-time Formula One World Champion, Michael Schumacher drove the F2003-GA to victory in five Formula One Grand Prix in 2003. It is the same chassis that he was driving when he clinched the world championship by just two points over Kimi Raikkonen of McLaren.
    ALSO READ:
    T20 World Cup 2022: Williamson eager to continue in all formats despite fifth successive WC failure
    The F1 car was completely rebuilt by Ferrari’s Formula 1 Clienti department this year and shaken down at Ferrari’s Fiorano test track in Italy by Michael Schumacher’s son and current Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher.
    Schumacher broke the previous record of five world champions set by Juan Manuel Fangio in the 1950s with this car in 2003 when he won his sixth title. However, the Argentine's 1954 Mercedes holds the all-time record sale as it was sold for £25.5m in 2013.
    After 2003, the legendary German driver would go on to win another title the following year and then retire with six world crowns, a tally that has since been matched only by Lewis Hamilton.
    The Ferrari wasn’t the last ex-Schumacher car on the RM Sotheby’s books, as per a usasports.news report. The auction also has the Benetton B191 which scored the last win in the career of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet and was also Schumacher’s second Formula 1 car of F1 his career.
    IN PICS: PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022 Semi Final Highlights: Babar, Rizwan hit top form as PAK storm into WC Finals
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
