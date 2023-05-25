Michael Jordan's iconic Olympic jersey fetches over $3 million at auction

The jersey, worn by Jordan while representing the United States in the historic basketball event, holds immense significance as part of the iconic "Dream Team." This team, consisting of some of the most revered basketball players of all time, including Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, brought immeasurable glory to the nation during the Barcelona Olympics, where they effortlessly clinched the gold medal.

In a thrilling bidding war on Thursday, May 25, a jersey donned by basketball legend Michael Jordan during the 1992 Summer Olympics was sold for a staggering $3.03 million. The auction, hosted by Goldin, a renowned online collectibles marketplace, attracted fervent interest from sports enthusiasts and collectors alike.

The jersey, worn by Jordan while representing the United States in the historic basketball event, holds immense significance as part of the iconic "Dream Team."

This team, consisting of some of the most revered basketball players of all time, including Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, brought immeasurable glory to the nation during the Barcelona Olympics, where they effortlessly clinched the gold medal.

The highly coveted jersey worn by Jordan in the semi-final match against Lithuania took center stage in an auction showcasing signed jerseys from each of the twelve team members. Collectors from around the globe eagerly vied for the prized item, recognising its historical importance and cultural resonance.

This is not the first time a jersey worn by Jordan has shattered records at auction. In a momentous sale in September, another jersey worn by Jordan during the opening game of the 1998 NBA Finals was sold for an astronomical sum exceeding $10 million.

This extraordinary transaction set an unprecedented benchmark, establishing it as the most expensive piece of game-worn sports memorabilia in history.