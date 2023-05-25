Michael Jordan's iconic Olympic jersey fetches over $3 million at auction

English
    By Anand Singha  May 25, 2023 8:52:21 PM IST (Published)

    The jersey, worn by Jordan while representing the United States in the historic basketball event, holds immense significance as part of the iconic "Dream Team." This team, consisting of some of the most revered basketball players of all time, including Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, brought immeasurable glory to the nation during the Barcelona Olympics, where they effortlessly clinched the gold medal.

    In a thrilling bidding war on Thursday, May 25, a jersey donned by basketball legend Michael Jordan during the 1992 Summer Olympics was sold for a staggering $3.03 million. The auction, hosted by Goldin, a renowned online collectibles marketplace, attracted fervent interest from sports enthusiasts and collectors alike.

