MI vs SRH Live Updates: Good start from Sams!

Abhishek blocks out the 1st ball from Sams and then slashes at the 2nd ball but is beaten. He defends again on the 3rd delivery and then guides the 4th ball to third man for a single. Sams then strays down leg and it flies off the pads for FOUR leg byes. He then finishes with a sharp bouncer as Priyam is left ducking for cover. Just 5 runs come off the over.

Sunrisers Hyderabad 5/0 after the first over.