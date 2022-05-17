Follow the live score and updates from match 65 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday, May 17.
SIX! Now Priyam nails the pull to send it flying high into the stands over fine leg
DROPPED! Priyam looks to pull but only gets a thick edge to send it flying high towards fine leg. Sanjay Yadav is the man under it but Bumrah gives chase as well and gives up at the last moment as Yadav lets it slip through his palms
Daniel Sams [2.0-0-12-1] is back into the attack
MI vs SRH 2022 Live Updates: Tripathi takes on Bumrah!
Priyam chips the 1st ball just over mid-on for a single. Bumrah then nails the yorker and Tripathi just about gets his bat down in time. Tripathi again defends on the 3rd ball. He then takes on the short delivery to pull it into the stands for SIX. Tripathi then just guides the 5th ball past backward point for FOUR. Bumrah looks to finish with a yorker but Tripathi just lifts it over cover for FOUR. 15 runs come off the over.
Sunrisers Hyderabad 46/1 after 5 overs.
FOUR! Tripathi is in a mighty rush here as he lofts the last ball over extra cover for four more
FOUR! Now Tripathi uses the pace as he taps the next ball past backward point for four
SIX! Bumrah bangs it short and Tripathi pulls it over midwicket for a maximum
Jasprit Bumrah, right-arm fast, comes into the attack
MI vs SRH Live: Tripathi gets going!
Sanjay starts off well with 2 dots in a row to Tripathi. The SRH man then gets going as he slog-sweeps on the 3rd ball for FOUR. He misses with the sweep on the 4th ball but is beaten as the Umpire ignores the LBW appeals. Tripathi then skips out and slaps the 5th ball over extra cover for FOUR. He pushes the last ball to the man at point. 8 runs come off the over.
Sunrisers Hyderabad 31/1 after 4 overs.
FOUR! Tripathi skips out and smashes the fullish delivery just over the man at extra cover
FOUR! Full down leg from Sanjay and Tripathi nails the slog-sweep to send it flying over square leg for a one-bounce four
Debutant, Sanjay Yadav, Left arm spin, comes into the attack
MI vs SRH Live: Sams with the early breakthrough!
Abhishek guides the 1st ball to point and a misfield lets them pick up a quick single. Priyam then nails the pull on the 2nd ball as he sends it flying over square leg for FOUR. He then tucks the 3rd ball for a single. CAUGHT! Looks like the ball just held onto the surface as Abhishek swings hard but only sends it flying high over mid-off where Markande takes a good catch. Tripathi walks out and immediately gets off the mark with a single. Priyam meanwhile lofts the last delivery over extra cover for FOUR. 11 runs and a wicket come off the over.
Sunrisers Hyderabad 23/1 after 3 overs.
FOUR! Full from Sams and Priyam just lifts it over extra cover to sends the ball racing to the ropes
Rahul Tripathi, right handed bat, comes to the crease
Sams sends down a good length delivery just around off-stump and Abhishek slogs hard but only mistimes it high over mid-off where Markande keeps his eyes on the ball to take a safe catch.
Abhishek Sharma c Markande b Daniel Sams 9 (10)
FOUR! This time Priyam gets into position and nails the pull on the short delivery to find the gap at deep square leg
MI vs SRH Live Updates: Abhishek off to a confident start!
Abhishek welcomes Meredith into the attack with a well-timed drive for FOUR on the 1st delivery. He then clips the 2nd ball through midwicket for 2 runs. Abhishek defends on the 3rd delivery and tucks the 4th ball to square leg for a risky single. Stubbs latches onto the ball and has a shy at the non-striker’s end but it bounces over the wickets. Priyam meanwhile seems to be struggling to get going as he’s beaten on the 5th delivery and then ducks under the short ball. 7 runs come off the over.
Sunrisers Hyderabad 12/0 after 2 overs.
FOUR! Meredith starts with a full delivery outside off and Abhishek drives it beautifully through the gap at cover
Riley Meredith, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack
MI vs SRH Live Updates: Good start from Sams!
Abhishek blocks out the 1st ball from Sams and then slashes at the 2nd ball but is beaten. He defends again on the 3rd delivery and then guides the 4th ball to third man for a single. Sams then strays down leg and it flies off the pads for FOUR leg byes. He then finishes with a sharp bouncer as Priyam is left ducking for cover. Just 5 runs come off the over.
Sunrisers Hyderabad 5/0 after the first over.
FOUR leg byes! Sams strays down leg and Priyam misses with the flick as the ball deflects off the pads and escapes to fine leg
Daniel Sams has the new ball in hand to open the bowling for MI with Abhishek on strike.
Abhishek Sharma walks out with a new opening partner as Priyam Garg joins him in the middle.
The MI Team break out from their huddle and take their positions on the field. Mumbai will want to do everything they can to avoid finishing at the bottom of the pile.
An IPL debut today for power-hitting all-rounder, Sanjay Yadav.
MI vs SRH Pitch Report: Matthew Hayden in his assessment of the playing conditions at the Wankhede Stadium says, "This wicket, as always, looks like a very, very good wicket. There isn't a lot of grass, and whatever little there is, is dry. There are some cracks in it, and it is very dry. The spinners should come into play and pace off the ball, should be the way to go in the middle overs. The wickets at this stage of the IPL are starting to look torn. 170-180 should be around par. Get runs first up, because it gets difficult through the evening with litte dew."