MI vs RR Match Report: Buttler’s belligerent century condemns Mumbai to back-to-back defeats

Jos Buttler (100 off 68 balls) became the first centurion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as he inspired Rajasthan Royals (RR) to a 23-run victory over five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Buttler’s century and fine knocks from skipper Sanju Samson (30 off 21 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (35 off 14 balls) saw the Royals post a challenging total of 193/8 after being invited to bat first.

Yuzvendra Chahal (2/26) then missed out on a hat-trick as RR put in a fine bowling performance to record their second victory in the tournament. An interesting side note is that the Royals are the only team to win after batting first this season, having done it previously against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their tournament opener.

Mumbai stumbled early in their run-chase as captain Rohit Sharma (10) was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna in the 2nd over. The damage was soon doubled as Navdeep Saini then entered the attack and sent back Anmolpreet Singh (5) in the 4th over.

However, Ishan Kishan and the impressive youngster Tilak Varma kept their team in the chase with an 81-run partnership off just 54 balls for the third wicket.

Kishan made it back-to-back fifties this season with a boundary against Trent Boult but his former teammate had the last laugh as Kishan (54 off 43 balls) went for another big hit in the over but this time found Saini, who took a fine catch right at the edge of the boundary.

Ninetween-year-old Varma (61 off 33 balls) then brought up his maiden IPL fifty, off just 28 balls, in the 14th over. The flamboyant youngster reverse swept Ravichandran Ashwin for a six at the start of the 15th over but perished on the next delivery as the 35-year-old veteran slipped in a much slower delivery which hit the off-stump.

Chahal then missed out on a well-deserved hat-trick in the 16th over. Chahal trapped Tim David (1) LBW off the 1st ball and then got rid of Daniel Sams (0), courtesy a stunning catch from Jos Buttler who sprinted from cover to mid-off before diving forward to grab the ball just before it hit the turf. However, Karun Nair couldn’t hold on as Murugan Ashwin edged the 3rd ball to slip only to take the fielder by surprise.

With 57 needed from the final 24 balls, MI still held on to a faint hope of victory with Kieron Pollard at the crease. But it was too much to ask for from the big-hitting West Indies veteran as Saini got rid of Pollard (22 off 24 balls) with the final delivery of the innings to wrap up a 23-run victory for the Royals.

Earlier in the game, Rohit won the Toss and chose to bowl first. Mumbai named an unchanged team while Rajasthan made one change with Navdeep Saini replacing the injured Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Rajasthan suffered an early setback as Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Yashasvi Jaiswal (1) in the 3rd over. However, Jos Buttler came alive in the next over as he thumped Basil Thami for 4, 6, 6, 4 and 6 off consecutive deliveries to take 26 runs.

Devdutt Padikkal (7) meanwhile failed to make any impact this time as he walked out at no. 3 and was caught on the last delivery of the powerplay when looking to hit Tymal Mills to the boundary.

However, captain Sanju Samson walked out and ensured they kept their foot on the pedal as he and Buttler added 82 runs off the next 50 balls. Samson (30 off 21 balls) looked set for another big score but was outfoxed by Kieron Pollard who slipped in a slower delivery to reduce RR to 130/3.

Again the wicket failed to take the sting out of Rajasthan as this time Shimron Hetmyer walked out and smashed 35 off just 14 balls at an astonishing strike-rate of 250.00.

Buttler meanwhile became the first player this season to score a century when he got to the three-figure mark with a single in the penultimate over. However a rampant Bumrah (3/17) got rid of both Hetmyer and Buttler before getting Ravichandran Ashwin run out in a superb 19th over which yielded just 3 runs and 3 wickets.

Mills then dismissed both Navdeep Saini (2) and Riyan Parag (5) in the final over as Rajasthan posted a challenging total of 193/8.