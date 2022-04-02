MI vs RR Match Preview: Suryakumar set to return as Mumbai look to bounce back against high-flying Rajasthan

Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to bounce back from a disappointing defeat when they go up against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, on Saturday.

Mumbai got off to a good start against Delhi Capitals (DC) as Ishan Kishan’s 81 not out off a mere 48 balls and Rohit Sharma’s solid 41 gave them a good platform and young Tilak Varma (22 off 15 balls) made a blazing debut to give the team a competitive total of 177/5 in the first innings.

The bowling attack got off to a good start as Basil Thampi (3/35) and Murugan Ashwin (2/14) reduced DC to 72/5 inside 10 overs. However, they failed to later deal with Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav who plundered 75 runs off just 30 balls to canter to victory with 10 balls remaining.

The five-time champions will be pleased with their batting attack which will be further boosted by the return of Suryakumar Yadav who is available after recovering from a finger injury. However, they will want a much-improved bowling display, especially after premium pacer Jasprit Bumrah (0/43) and Daniel Sams (0/57) both went wicketless and leaked runs.

Rajasthan on the other hand, pummelled Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their tournament opener as they scored 210/6 after being put in to bat first. While Jos Butter and the young Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a good platform, it was captain Sanju Samson (55 off 27 balls), Devdutt Padikkal (41 off 29 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (32 off 13 balls) who impressed the most.

The RR bowling attack weren’t going to be outshone by their batting counterparts as Trent Boult (2/23), Prasidh Krishna (2/16) and Yuzvendra Chahal (3/22) reduced SRH to 78/6 after 16 overs. SRH looked set for a massive defeat but a whirlwind 40 off 14 balls from Washington Sundar helped limit the damage.

The Royals entered the tournament with one of the most balanced sides on paper and a solid display in their opening game only strengthens the early favourites tag that they’ve earned.

MI vs RR Team News:

MI Team News: Mumbai Indians will be boosted by the return of middle-order specialist Suryakumar Yadav who missed their tournament opener due to a hairline fracture he picked up when on international duty.

RR Team News: Rajasthan Royals could be without Nathan Coulter-Nile who walked off the field with an injury in their last game. James Neesham could be drafted in to replace the Australian.

MI vs RR Pitch Report: The DY Patil Stadium offers some good bounce to the bowlers and it's something the spinners have been able to exploit to make life difficult for the batters. However, the two games have been very different affairs with RR vs PBKS seeing a total of 413 runs scored but the next game saw KKR bowled out for just 128 which RCB chased down with just 3 wickets and 4 balls to spare.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 3.30 pm IST on Saturday, April 2. The matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar app.

MI vs RR Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Ishan Kishan seems a no-brainer as MI’s record-signing looked in unstoppable form during his unbeaten knock of 81* off 48 balls in the last game. Sanju Samson also looked in great nick scoring a blazing half-century (55 off 27 balls) at a strike-rate of 203.70. Devdutt Padikkal would also be another smart pick as the batter looked untroubled despite a change in his batting position to no. 4 as he scored a fluid 41 off 29 balls.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Daniel Sams went wicket-less in the last match and was also the most-expensive bowler for MI, however the Australian all-rounder could learn from that experience and turn things around. Ravichandran Ashwin could be a useful pick as he can be backed to score and also looked in good rhythm against SRH.

Top Bowling Picks: Prasidh Krishna (2/16) bowled superbly in his last game and looks likely to continue in that rich form. Yuzvendra Chahal (3/22) also looked on top of his game and will be looking to exploit the extra bounce on offer to trouble the batters.

MI vs RR Probable Playing XIs:

MI Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills and Basil Thampi.

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, James Neesham, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal.

MI vs RR Full Squads

Mumbai Indians Full Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav and Aryan Juyal.

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Jos Buttler (wk), Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh and KC Kariappa.