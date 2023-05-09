MI vs RCB Live Score: Mahipal Lomror and Glenn Maxwell depart; RCB 4 wickets down

MI vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 146/4, 14 overs
Kumar Kartikeya comes to bowl
13.1 - Kartikeya to Faf, 2 runs
13.2 - Kartikeya to Faf, 1 run
13.3 - Kartikeya to Lomror, no run
13.4 - Kartikeya to Lomror, out! Bowled! Deflected onto the stumps, Lomror goes for 1 off 3
Dinesh Karthik comes out to bat
13.5 - Kartikeya to Karthik, 1 run
13.6 - Kartikeya to Faf, 1 run
MI vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 140/3, 13 overs
MI vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 131/2, 12 overs
Piyush Chawla comes to bowl
11.1 - Piyush Chawla to Maxwell, 1 run
11.2 - Piyush Chawla to Faf, 6 runs ! Flighted ball smoked over the rope
11.3 - Piyush Chawla to Faf, no run
11.4 - Piyush Chawla to Faf, no run
11.5 - Piyush Chawla to Faf, 1 run
11.6 - Piyush Chawla to Maxwell, 4 runs! Perfectly executed reverse shot over covers
MI vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 119/2, 11 over
MI vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 104/2, 10 over
Akash Madhwal comes to bowl
9.1 - Four! Akash Madhwal to Maxwell brings up fifty in 25 balls
9.2 - Akash Madhwal to Maxwell, 1 run
9.3 - Akash Madhwal to Faf, no ball 2 runs
9.3 - SIX! And Faf takes full advantage of the no-ball with a massive 6
9.4 - Akash Madhwal to Faf, 1 run
9.5 - Akash Madhwal to Maxwell, 1 run
9.6 - Akash Madhwal to Faf, 1 run
MI vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 87/2, 9 over
MI vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 81/2, 8 over
Piyush Chawla comes to bowl
7.1 - Piyush Chawla to Faf, 1 run
7.2 - Piyush Chawla to Maxwell, 1 run
7.3 - Piyush Chawla to Faf, 0 run
7.4 - Piyush Chawla to Faf, 0 run
7.5 - Piyush Chawla to Faf, 1 run
7.6 - SIX!! Maxwell ends the over in style, goes for a big shot
MI vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 72/2, 7 over
MI vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 56/2, 6 over
Piyush Chawla comes to bowl
5.1 - Four! Maxwell hits big shots
5.2 - Four! Maxwell finds the gap
5.3 - Piyush Chawla to Maxwell, 1 run
5.4 - Piyush Chawla to Faf, 1 run
5.5 - Piyush Chawla to Maxwell, 0 run
5.6 - Piyush Chawla to Maxwell, 1 run
MI vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 45/2, 5 over
MI vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 29/2, 4 over
Cameron Green comes to bowl
3.1 - Faf Punishes, hits a boundary to Cameron Green
3.2 - Cameron Green to du Plessis, no run
3.3 - FOUR! Faf shows class with his batting
3.4 - Cameron Green to Faf, no run
3.5 - Cameron Green to Faf, 1 run
3.6 - Cameron Green to Maxwell, no run
MI vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 12/1, 2 over
MI vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 2/1, 1 over
Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli open the innings
Jason Behrendorff comes to bowl
0.1 - Jason to Kohli, no run
0.2 - Jason to Kohli, no run
0.3 - Jason to Kohli, 1 run
0.4 - Jason to du Plessis, 1 run
0.5 - Wicket! Early tremors in RCB camp, Virat caught by Ishan Kishan
Anuj Rawat comes to bat
0.6 - Jason to Rawat, 1 run
MI vs RCB Live Score: Chris Jordan makes his MI debut