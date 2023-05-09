English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsMI vs RCB Live Score: Mahipal Lomror and Glenn Maxwell depart; RCB 4 wickets down

MI vs RCB Live Score: Mahipal Lomror and Glenn Maxwell depart; RCB 4 wickets down

MI vs RCB Live Score: Mahipal Lomror and Glenn Maxwell depart; RCB 4 wickets down
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  May 9, 2023 8:46 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

MI VS RCB Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday for match 54 of IPL 2023. The two teams will have to win the match to stay in contention for a place in the playoff.

Live Updates

MI vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 146/4, 14 overs 

Kumar Kartikeya comes to bowl 

13.1 - Kartikeya to Faf, 2 runs  

13.2 - Kartikeya to Faf, 1 run

13.3 - Kartikeya to Lomror, no run  

13.4 - Kartikeya to Lomror, out! Bowled! Deflected onto the stumps, Lomror goes for 1 off 3

Dinesh Karthik comes out to bat 

13.5 - Kartikeya to Karthik, 1 run 

13.6 - Kartikeya to Faf, 1 run
 

May 9, 2023 8:46 PM

MI vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 140/3, 13 overs 

May 9, 2023 8:39 PM

MI vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 131/2, 12 overs 

Piyush Chawla comes to bowl 

11.1 - Piyush Chawla to Maxwell, 1 run  

11.2 - Piyush Chawla to Faf, 6 runs ! Flighted ball smoked over the rope   

11.3 - Piyush Chawla to Faf, no run

11.4 - Piyush Chawla to Faf, no run

11.5 - Piyush Chawla to Faf, 1 run 

11.6 - Piyush Chawla to Maxwell, 4 runs! Perfectly executed reverse shot over covers

May 9, 2023 8:37 PM

MI vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 119/2, 11 over 

May 9, 2023 8:29 PM

MI vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 104/2, 10 over 

Akash Madhwal comes to bowl 

9.1 - Four! Akash Madhwal to Maxwell brings up fifty in 25 balls 

9.2 - Akash Madhwal to Maxwell, 1 run  

9.3 - Akash Madhwal to Faf, no ball 2 runs

9.3 - SIX! And Faf takes full advantage of the no-ball with a massive 6 

9.4 - Akash Madhwal to Faf, 1 run

9.5 - Akash Madhwal to Maxwell, 1 run 

9.6 - Akash Madhwal to Faf, 1 run

May 9, 2023 8:23 PM

MI vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 87/2, 9 over

May 9, 2023 8:15 PM

MI vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 81/2, 8 over 

Piyush Chawla comes to bowl 

7.1 - Piyush Chawla to Faf, 1 run 

7.2 - Piyush Chawla to Maxwell, 1 run  

7.3 - Piyush Chawla to Faf, 0 run 

7.4 - Piyush Chawla to Faf, 0 run

7.5 - Piyush Chawla to Faf, 1 run

7.6 - SIX!! Maxwell ends the over in style, goes for a big shot
 

May 9, 2023 8:11 PM

MI vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 81/2, 8 over 

Piyush Chawla comes to bowl 

7.1 - Piyush Chawla to Faf, 1 run 

7.2 - Piyush Chawla to Maxwell, 1 run  

7.3 - Piyush Chawla to Faf, 0 run 

7.4 - Piyush Chawla to Faf, 0 run

7.5 - Piyush Chawla to Faf, 1 run

7.6 - SIX!! Maxwell ends the over in style, goes for a big shot
 

May 9, 2023 8:10 PM

MI vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 72/2, 7 over 

May 9, 2023 8:07 PM

MI vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 56/2, 6 over 

Piyush Chawla comes to bowl 

5.1 - Four! Maxwell hits big shots

5.2 - Four! Maxwell finds the gap 

5.3 - Piyush Chawla to Maxwell, 1 run 

5.4 - Piyush Chawla to Faf, 1 run

5.5 - Piyush Chawla to Maxwell, 0 run

5.6 - Piyush Chawla to Maxwell, 1 run
 

May 9, 2023 7:59 PM

MI vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 45/2, 5 over

May 9, 2023 7:56 PM

MI vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 29/2, 4 over 

Cameron Green comes to bowl 

3.1 - Faf Punishes, hits a boundary to Cameron Green 

3.2 - Cameron Green to du Plessis, no run

3.3 - FOUR! Faf shows class with his batting 

3.4 - Cameron Green to Faf, no run

3.5 - Cameron Green to Faf, 1 run

3.6 - Cameron Green to Maxwell, no run
 

May 9, 2023 7:51 PM

MI vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 12/1, 2 over 

May 9, 2023 7:45 PM

MI vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 2/1, 1 over 

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli open the innings 

Jason Behrendorff comes to bowl 

0.1 - Jason to Kohli, no run

0.2 - Jason to Kohli, no run

0.3 - Jason to Kohli, 1 run

0.4 - Jason to du Plessis, 1 run

0.5 - Wicket! Early tremors in RCB camp, Virat caught by Ishan Kishan 

Anuj Rawat comes to bat

0.6 - Jason to Rawat, 1 run
 

May 9, 2023 7:38 PM

MI vs RCB Live Score: Chris Jordan makes his MI debut

May 9, 2023 7:04 PM
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X