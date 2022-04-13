MI vs PBKS Preview: Five-time champions Mumbai look to avoid fifth straight defeat this season against Punjab

Mumbai Indians (MI) are still searching for their first victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season and the five-time champions will hope to end their four-match losing streak when they lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, on Wednesday.

MI’s miserable form means the team have yet to open their account on the IPL 2022 Points Table while PBKS have won two and lost two of their opening four games which leaves them in seventh position.

Mumbai’s most recent failure was a 7-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB ). Suryakumar Yadav (68 not out off 37 balls) scored his second half-century in as many games since returning from injury, but without much support he could only help MI post 151/6. RCB chased down the total comfortably as 22-year-old Anuj Rawat (66) grabbed headlines with his maiden IPL fifty.

MI will be concerned by the lack of batting firepower especially as captain Rohit Sharma has struggled to get going and another stalwart, Kieron Pollard, has had a disappointing start to the season. They’ve struggled in the bowling department too as Jasprit Bumrah has failed to get going so far and Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi and Daniel Sams have all leaked runs.

Punjab meanwhile come into this game on the back of a soul-crushing defeat to Gujarat Titans (GT) as Rahul Tewatia hit Odean Smith for back-to-back sixes with 12 needed off the last 2 balls. PBKS powered by another Liam Livingstone (67 off 27 balls) blitzkrieg posted a challenging total of 189/9 against the IPL newcomers.

However, Shubman Gill (96) put their bowlers to the sword before he was finally dismissed by Kagiso Rabada (2/35) in the penultimate over. PBKS were still in the game with 13 needed off the final 3 balls when Smith needlessly conceded a single off an overthrow and Tewata then punished the bowler’s mistake in style.

That result will leave scars on this Punjab team and they’ll be eager to bounce back quickly against a struggling Mumbai side who are yet to find a match-winning formula this season.

MI vs PBKS Team News:

MI Team News: Barring Jofra Archer who is set to miss the entire season due to an elbow injury, MI have a full roster to pick from. They made a couple of changes in the last game with Jaydev Unadkat and Ramandeep Singh coming into the playing XI but it didn’t make much impact and we could see some changes especially as just two overseas players were used in the last game.

PBKS Team News: Punjab too have a full squad available for selection and even handed Jonny Bairstow a debut in their last game. They could make one change as Odean Smith has proved ineffective so far and could make way for Bhanuka Rajapaksa to return to the playing XI.

MI vs PBKS Pitch Report: Mumbai have an advantage going into this game having played their last game at this very venue. A score of 170+ should prove challenging to chase down at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Gujarat Titans (171/6) and Rajasthan Royals (210/6) are the only two teams to win batting first. The last two games have seen the team batting second win comfortably.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Wednesday, April 13 with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

MI vs PBKS Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Suryakumar Yadav has returned to the team in scintillating form and has scores of 52 and 68* in his last two games. The middle-order maestro can once again be backed to put in another big knock. Ishan Kishan made a blistering start to the season with knocks of 81* and 54 in the first two games and he’ll be keen to bounce back after a couple of mediocre outings.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Liam Livingstone has 162 runs from 4 games and comes into this match after smashing back-to-back fifties for Punjab. He has also proved very economical with the ball and has 2 wickets this season. Youngster Dewald Brevis is yet to make a mark in this tournament but is capable of contributing in both departments and has shown promise with the bat.

Top Bowling Picks: Rahul Chahar has started the tournament in fine form with 7 wickets from 4 games and he’ll be eager to put in a big performance against his former franchise. Jasprit Bumrah has just 3 wickets this season but you cannot rule out the pacer who will be keen to help his team get back to winning ways.

MI vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians (Predicted XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Fabien Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah and Basil Thampi.

Punjab Kings (Predicted XI): Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

MI vs PBKS Full Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Jasprit Bumrah, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Fabian Allen, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal, Arshad Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.