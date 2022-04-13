Liam Livingstone (PBKS): It has been fun, I've really enjoyed my role in this Punjab side. Many people know the way we wanted to play and we are trying to incorporate that in the team. We have played some good cricket, hopefully we can get a bit smart and keep entertaining the people. My bowling is something that I have worked on over the last couple of years, just trying something different and try to give my team an option to use me as a bowler. It something I have really worked hard, it has been fun. It (bowling) doesn't come as naturally as my batting does, so I have enjoyed that challenge. Everywhere you go the conditions are different, I guess in the IPL it's more off the field than on the field, it's a Mumbai game so there's pressure on you. I have tried to make myself a better cricketer, and I have enjoyed the challenge of the IPL. The squad that we have built it's all about going out and trying to hit sixes. But I don't think you can go out there and start hitting from ball one, that's not how the game of cricket works. We got to be smart about how we go about it. We'll get better and better, and hopefully we start winning the key moments. The coaching staff has given us the freedom to go out there and express ourselves, I have really enjoyed been a part of that.