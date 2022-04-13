IPL 2022: Follow the live score and updates from match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, on Wednesday, April 14.
IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS: Punjab end powerplay in style!
Mayank swivels as he pulls the 1st ball for a single. Mills then bangs it short to Dhawan who slaps the 2nd ball over cover for FOUR. The next ball is wide down leg and Mills has to reload. Dhawan clips the 4th ball past square leg for a single. Mills bangs the next ball short but it’s too high and called a wide. Mayank uses the pace as he guides the 5th ball past backward point for FOUR. Mills ends with a searing yorker which Mayank can only jam out in time. 12 runs come off the over.
Punjab Kings 65/0 after 6 overs.
FOUR! Mayank uses the pace from Mills now as he just guides the short delivery past backward point.
FOUR! Slower short delivery from Mills and Dhawan slaps it powerfully over cover.
Tymal Mills, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack.
IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS: Mayank punishes Ashwin!
Both batters take singles off the first 2 balls as Mumbai bring on the spin. Mayank then gets going as he smashes the next 3 balls for FOUR, FOUR and SIX. Ashwin sends down a much slower delivery on the last ball and this time Mayank mistimes the drive as they pick up only a single. 17 runs come off the over.
Punjab Kings 53/0 after 5 overs.
SIX! Ashwin is getting punished here as Mayank takes a stride forward and launches the next ball over long-off for a maximum.
FOUR! Now Mayank just skips down the track and lifts the next ball over mid-on for back-to-back boundaries.
FOUR! Mayank makes room and slices the 3rd delivery over point to find the boundary.
Murugan Ashwin, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack.
MI vs PBKS Live: Unadkat with another tidy over!
Dhawan tucks the 1st ball to the leg-side for a single. Mayank then charges out but Unadkat spots it early and follows him with the ball which only just misses the leg-stump. Mayank then makes contact as he clips the 3rd ball behind square leg for 2 runs. He then pushes the next ball to mid-off and sets off for a quick single. Thampi meanwhile hits the stumps at the striker’s end but Dhawan gets home in time. Unadkat comes from around the wicket to Dhawan who blocks the 5th delivery and chops the last ball past point for 2 runs. Just 6 runs come off the over.
Punjab Kings 36/0 after 4 overs.
MI vs PBKS Live: Bumrah with an expensive first over!
Bumrah starts poorly with a delivery that brushes the pads of Dhawan and escapes for FOUR leg byes. The MI pacer then just loses his radar as he sends down two wide deliveries. Bumrah finally finds the yorker which Dhawan jams out for a single. Mayank guides the 3rd ball past slip for a run. Dhawan walks out and gets a thick inside edge on the 5th ball for a run. ALMOST! Mayank slices the last ball powerfully to backward point where Ashwin gets fingertips onto the ball but sees it fly past for FOUR. 13 runs come off the over.
Punjab Kings 30/0 after 3 overs.
FOUR! Streaky boundary as Mayank slaps it hard just over the man at cover to find the ropes.
FOUR leg byes! Bumrah starts with a delivery that strays down leg and it brushes the pads of Dhawan before escaping to fine leg.
MI vs PBKS Live Updates: Unadkat recovers superbly!
Dhawan immediately gives Unadkat the charge as he skips out and lofts the 1st ball over long-off for SIX. He then tucks the 2nd ball to the leg-side for a single. Unadkat meanwhile responds really well as he sends down 4 dots in a row to Mayank. Just 7 runs come off the over.
Punjab Kings 17/0 after 2 overs.
SIX! Dhawan just skips down the track and effortlessly lifts the 1st ball from Unadkat over long-off for a maximum.
Jaydev Unadkat, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack.
MI vs PBKS Live Updates: Mayank gets off to quick start!
Thami starts with a poor half-tracker outside off and Mayank slices it fiercely to open the innings with FOUR. Mayank lets the 2nd ball travel to the keeper and then cuts the 3rd delivery past point for another FOUR. He rotates strike with a single on the 4th delivery. Dhawan gets off the mark with a run on the final delivery. 10 runs come off the over.
Punjab Kings 10/0 after the first over.
FOUR! Short and wide again from Thampi and once again Mayank cuts it past point.
FOUR! Perfect start from Punjab as Thampi starts with a loose wide delivery and Agarwal slices it past backward point.
Basil Thampi is handed the new ball to open the attack with Agarwal on strike.
The Mumbai Indians players are taking their field positions after receiving a final team talk from Rohit Sharma in the huddle. Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal walk out to open the batting for Punjab Kings.
Jaydev Unadkat (MI): This team is known for coming back from this situation.The talent's there, the situation was tough for the team in the past as well, it's tough now but I think everyone together will bounce back for sure. It (mood in the camp) is pretty upbeat, everyone is looking to get that win under our belt. It's always important to get that first win and then get that momentum. I would love that (for the ball to swing and seam), but if we are batting first then obviously not. If we are bowling first, I'd love to have that advantage of the pitch for sure. (On Sachin Tendulkar) It's great, it's something that you look to do in your cricketing career at some point of time. I have had the pleasure of playing with him as well when I made my Test debut. It's always special, just talking to him about the game, not just him but other legends in the dressing room as well. It's great talking about the game and learning from them all the time. I think every game is a must-win game to be honest. We just need that one win.
Liam Livingstone (PBKS): It has been fun, I've really enjoyed my role in this Punjab side. Many people know the way we wanted to play and we are trying to incorporate that in the team. We have played some good cricket, hopefully we can get a bit smart and keep entertaining the people. My bowling is something that I have worked on over the last couple of years, just trying something different and try to give my team an option to use me as a bowler. It something I have really worked hard, it has been fun. It (bowling) doesn't come as naturally as my batting does, so I have enjoyed that challenge. Everywhere you go the conditions are different, I guess in the IPL it's more off the field than on the field, it's a Mumbai game so there's pressure on you. I have tried to make myself a better cricketer, and I have enjoyed the challenge of the IPL. The squad that we have built it's all about going out and trying to hit sixes. But I don't think you can go out there and start hitting from ball one, that's not how the game of cricket works. We got to be smart about how we go about it. We'll get better and better, and hopefully we start winning the key moments. The coaching staff has given us the freedom to go out there and express ourselves, I have really enjoyed been a part of that.
MI vs PBKS Pitch Report: Deep Dasgupta in his assessment of the pitch at the MCA Stadium, Pune says, "This is the fifth game at this venue and this is the first time we're playing on a used pitch, this was used for the first game played here. Being a centre wicket, the dimensions are pretty equal on both sides. With plenty of pace and bounce on offer, bowling short has been productive for the bowlers, although the batters have also made runs. There is an even covering of grass, toss might not prove to be a huge factor either."
MI vs PBKS Playing XI:
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi
Mayank Agarwal (PBKS Captain): We didn't think about the toss and were prepared to do both. No changes in the playing XI for us, we've been playing good cricket, need to win the big moments. Jonty is a great personality, nice to have him around.
Rohit Sharma (MI Captain): We will bowl first. Looks like a similar pitch to the ones we have played, there will be help for the pacer, need to exploit. Just one change - Tymal Mills is back, replacing Ramandeep. Just want the guys to keep their heads high, it's important not to lose focus, keep trying harder and harder to get the points. Looking forward to doing well as a team.
MI vs PBKS Toss: Mumbai Indians win the Toss and opt to bowl.
MI vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs: Here's how we expect the two sides to line-up today. We don't have to wait long to confirm the final Playing XI with the Toss coming up at 7 pm IST.
Mumbai Indians (Predicted XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Fabien Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah and Basil Thampi.
Punjab Kings (Predicted XI): Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.