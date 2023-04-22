English
MI vs PBKS Live Score: Mumbai Indians win the toss and choose to field first

By Tarkesh Jha  Apr 22, 2023 7:17:41 PM IST (Updated)

MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians (MI) chase their fourth consecutive victory as they host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday evening.

MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday evening as the Rohit Sharma-led side seeks their four consecutive victories in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai managed to overcome its initial troubles by notching three straight wins on the back of a rejuvenated bowling unit.

First Published: Apr 22, 2023 6:55 PM IST
