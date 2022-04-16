MI vs LSG Report: Rahul’s unbeaten century condemns five-time champions Mumbai to sixth consecutive defeat

KL Rahul marked his 100th outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with an unbeaten century as he led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to an 18-run victory over five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), who saw their horror start to the season extend to a sixth consecutive defeat, at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on Saturday.

The defeat leaves Mumbai languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2022 Points Table , being the only team yet to pick up a victory, while firing LSG into second spot.

Rahul (103 not out off 63 balls) celebrated by drowning out all the noise around him as he fired LSG to a dominant total of 199/4 after being invited to bat. He then showed good leadership to oversee a late fightback from Mumbai.

With 47 needed from 14 balls, Kieron Pollard and Jaydev Unadkat hit 21 off the next 8 balls to give Mumbai some hope. Unadkat (14 off 6 balls) however was run out on the 1st ball of the final over and Murugan Ashwin (6) returned in similar fashion just two balls later. Chameera (1/48) then got rid of Pollard (25 off 14 balls) as Mumbai managed just 181/4 in reply.

MI’s run-chase once again failed to really take off as Rohit Sharma (6) was caught behind when trying to ramp a pacy short delivery from Avesh Khan in the 2nd over. Young Dewald Brevis then walked out and smashed 6 fours and 1 six from the first 12 balls he faced.

Avesh however gave Brevis (31 off 13 balls) quite a send-off when he got him caught at extra-cover in the 6th over. Ishan Kishan’s (13) poor run of form continued as Marcus Stoinis entered the attack and castled the other Mumbai opener in the 7th over to reduce MI to 57/3.

Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav then helped the five-time champions rebuild as they stitched together a solid 64-run partnership for the 4th wicket. The stubborn pair were soon cleaned up as LSG landed a quick double-blow.

Jason Holder got the breakthrough when he castled Varma (26) in the 15h over. Ravi Bishnoi then got rid of Suruyakumar (37 off 27 balls) who looked to pull but picked out the fielder at deep square leg, as Mumbai were reduced to 127/5 in the 16th over.

Fabian Allen (8) failed to contribute much with the bat on his debut as Avesh (3/30) returned to grab his third wicket in the 18th over and leave Mumbai with too much to do in the final two overs.

Earlier in the game, Rohit won the Toss and opted to bowl. Both teams made one change each as MI handed a debut in blue to Fabian Allen who replaced Basil Thampi. LSG brought back Manish Pandey in place of Krishnappa Gowtham.

LSG got off to a blazing start as former MI opener Quinton de Kock smacked a flurry of boundaries to race to 18 off 9 balls. However, Allen made an instant impact when he entered the attack and trapped de Kock (24 off 13 balls) LBW as LSG posted 57/1 in the powerplay.

Manish Pandey walked out at no.3 and provided good support to his captain as Rahul brought up his half-century off 33 balls in the 12th over. Rahul celebrated that landmark by hammering Tymal Mills for 4 fours in the 13th over taking 18 runs off it.

Pandey (38 off 29 balls) meanwhile had to walk back as Murugan Ashwin beat him with a tossed up delivery that went on to crash into the leg-stump in the 14th over. However, Stoinis walked out and immediately got off the mark with a massive six.

Rahul kept up the onslaught from the other head as he hit Allen for 2 sixes and a four in the 15th over to bring up the 150 for LSG. Jaydev Unadkat put the brakes on Stoinis (10) as the Australian edged a short ball back to the keeper.

Rahul meanwhile continued dish out punishment to Mills and smacked him for 3 fours and a six in the 19th over to bring up his century in his 100th IPL outing. The LSG captain became only the second player this season, after Jos Buttler, to get to the three-figure mark.

Unadkat (2/32) meanwhile bowled an impressive final over where he got rid of Deepak Hooda (15) and gave away just 4 runs as LSG posted 199/4.