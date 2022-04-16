IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Updates: Ashwin castles Manish Pandey as Mumbai Indians pick 2nd wicket

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: Rahul brings up FIFTY!

Pandey digs out the yorker on the 2nd ball for a single. Rahul then flicks the full delivery to midwicket where Brevis and Tilak do well to keep them down to 2 runs. That brings up the FIFTY for the LSG captain. He’s purring along nicely here but Bumrah raps him on the pads with a low full toss which is escaping down leg as they steal a leg bye. Pandey pulls the last ball powerfully and Brevis this time fails to prevent the FOUR. 8 runs off the over.

Lucknow Super Giants 106/1 after 12 overs.