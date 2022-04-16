IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Updates: Ashwin castles Manish Pandey as Mumbai Indians pick 2nd wicket

IPL 2022: Follow the live score and updates from match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday, April 16.
SIX! Stoinis gets off the mark in style with a massive SIX sending the ball flying high over long-on.
Ashwin tosses it up to Pandey who swings wildly but is beaten as the ball crashes into the leg-stump. Important wicket for Mumbai to get back in the game.
Manish Pandey b Murugan Ashwin 38 (29)
Murugan Ashwin [3.0-0-25-0] is back into the attack.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: Mills goes for 18 runs!
Rahul welcomes Mills with a cut to third man for FOUR and picks up a single off the 2nd delivery. Pandey then picks up the pace as he smacks back-to-back FOURs against Mills before rotating strike with a smart single. Rahul is looking in really fine touch and just helps the last ball along to fine leg for FOUR. 18 runs come off the over.
Lucknow Super Giants 124/1 after 13 overs.
FOUR! Short down leg from Mills and Rahul helps it along to fine leg.
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries now for Pandey as he hops across and tucks the shorter delivery down fine leg.
FOUR! Pandey uses the pace as he slices the ball past backward point to find the ropes.
FOUR! Rahul welcomes Mills back with a fierce cut to send the 1st ball flying past backward point.
Tymal Mills [1.0-0-15-0] is back into the attack.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: Rahul brings up FIFTY!
Pandey digs out the yorker on the 2nd ball for a single. Rahul then flicks the full delivery to midwicket where Brevis and Tilak do well to keep them down to 2 runs. That brings up the FIFTY for the LSG captain. He’s purring along nicely here but Bumrah raps him on the pads with a low full toss which is escaping down leg as they steal a leg bye. Pandey pulls the last ball powerfully and Brevis this time fails to prevent the FOUR. 8 runs off the over.
Lucknow Super Giants 106/1 after 12 overs.
FOUR! Pandey backs away and pulls the last ball and Brevis puts in a dive but can't stop the ball escaping for four.
FIFTY up for Rahul! 51* (33)
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: Allen with a tight over!
Finally a tidy over for Mumbai where they don’t concede any boundaries. Allen keep the batters down to just singles as just 4 runs come off the over. Lucknow are well placed though to launch a late blitz having lost just one wicket so far.
Lucknow Super Giants 98/1 after 11 overs.
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: Rahul on song!
Unadkat starts decently as he concedes only 3 runs off the first 3 balls. Rahul then clears his front foot and sends the 4th ball flying high over cow corner for SIX. He then works the last ball down to fine leg for a single. 10 runs come off the over.
Lucknow Super Giants 94/1 after 10 overs.
SIX! Rahul gets in position early and connects superbly with a full swing of his bat to send the length delivery flying over cow corner.
Jaydev Unadkat [1.0-0-9-0] is back into the attack.
MI vs LSG Today’s Match: Rahul with a maximum!
Rahul duly deposits the poor full toss on the 1st delivery into the stands for SIX. He then cuts the 2nd ball past cover for a single. Pandey mistimes the drive on the 5th delivery for a run. Rahul guides the last ball past extra cover for 2 runs. 10 runs come off the over.
Lucknow Super Giants 81/1 after 9 overs.
SIX! Full toss to start the over from Ashwin and Rahul sends it flying over long-on.
MI vs LSG Today’s Match: Mumbai Indians leak runs!
Fabian gets off to a decent start with just singles coming off the first 3 balls. Pandey then drives the 4th ball for 2 runs before playing a superb late shot for FOUR on the 5th delivery. He then flicks the last ball to deep square where SKY sees it bounce through his legs for FOUR. 10 runs come off the over.
Lucknow Super Giants 71/1 after 8 overs.
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries as a misfield this time sees the ball escape to the boundary.
FOUR! Deft touch from Pandey as he plays a late dab to send the ball racing to third man.
MI vs LSG Today’s Match: Ashwin keeps up the pressure!
Pandey looks to sweep on the 1st ball but Kishan does well to get his pads in the way. Ashwin then only keeps it down to singles on the next 4 deliveries. Pandey looks to drive on the last ball but mistimes it straight to Rohit who does his bit to entertain the crowds. Just 4 runs off the over.
Lucknow Super Giants 61/1 after 7 overs.
Murugan Ashwin [1.0-0-11-0] is back into the attack.
Mumbai vs Lucknow Live: Fabian Allen strikes on debut!
Tough start for Allen as de Kock slogs the 2nd ball high over midwicket for SIX. LBW! However, the West Indies all-rounder gets a wicket on debut for Mumbai as de Kock looks for the reverse sweep but only connects with air. Manish Pandey meanwhile walks out and gets going with a smashing FOUR. He then grabs a single off the last ball to retain strike. 11 runs and a wicket off the over.
Lucknow Super Giants 57/1 after 6 overs.
FOUR! Pandey gets going with a superb shot to send the 1st ball he faces over mid-off.
Manish Pandey, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
de Kock goes for the reverse sweep but is beaten as Fabian hits him plumb on the pads. de Kock has a chat with Rahul and they rightly decide against the review.
de Kock lbw b Fabian Allen 24 (13)
SIX! de Kock gets down on one knee and sends the full delivery flying over midwicket with a slog-sweep.
Fabian Allen, Left arm orthodox, comes into the attack.
Mumbai vs Lucknow Live: Rahul takes on Mills!
Rahul starts the over with a classy lofted cover drive for FOUR on the 1st delivery. He then slices the next ball but can’t find the gap. Both batters grab singles off the next two balls. Rahul then finishes with a flourish as he smacks FOUR and SIX off the last two balls. Expensive start for Mills as 16 runs come off it.
Lucknow Super Giants 46/0 after 5 overs.