MI vs GT highlights: Rashid Khan fights for Gujarat with 79 off 32 balls; Mumbai Indians win by 27 runs

MI vs GT Live: Rashid Khan fights for Gujarat with 79 off 32 balls; Mumbai Indians win by 27 runs
MI vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans 191/8, 20 overs
Cameron Kartikeya to bowl
19.1 - Kartikeya to Rashid Khan, wide
19.1 - Kartikeya to Rashid Khan, 6 runs! Rashid you beauty
19.2 - Kartikeya to Rashid Khan, 0 run
19.3 - Kartikeya to Rashid Khan, 6 runs! Hits it over deep mid wicket over the ropes
19.4 - Kartikeya to Rashid Khan, 6 runs! Rashid hits another one over the fence
19.5 - Kartikeya to Rashid Khan, 0 run
19.6 - Kartikeya to Rashid Khan, wide
19.6 - Kartikeya to Rashid Khan, 0 run
MI vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans 171/8, 19 overs
MI vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans 164/8, 18 overs
Cameron Green to bowl
17.1 - Green to Rashid Khan, 0 run
17.2 - Green to Rashid Khan, 6 runs! Rashid is superb today with both bat and ball
17.3 - Green to Rashid Khan, 0 run
17.4 - Green to Rashid Khan, 6 runs! Rashid hits a superb half century
17.5 - Green to Rashid Khan, 0 run
17.6 - Green to Rashid Khan, 1 run
MI vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans 151/8, 17 overs
MI vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans 136/8, 16 overs
Akash Madhwal to bowl
15.1 - Madhwal to Joseph, 0 run
15.2 - Madhwal to Joseph, 1 leg bye
15.3 - Madhwal to Rashid Khan, 1 run
15.4 - Madhwal to Joseph, 0 run
15.5 - Madhwal to Joseph, 4 runs!
15.6 - Madhwal to Joseph, 0 run
MI vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans 130/8, 15 overs
MI vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans 116/8, 14 overs
Kumar Kartikeya to bowl
13.1 - Kartikeya to Noor Ahmad, 0 run
13.2 - Kartikeya to Noor Ahmad, OUT! Bowled! Noor Ahmad steps out but misses, he goes for 1 off 3 balls
Alzarri Joseph comes out to bat
13.3 - Kartikeya to Joseph, 1 run
13.4 - Kartikeya to Rashid Khan, 6 runs! Hit over covers for a maximum
13.5 - Kartikeya to Rashid Khan, Another 6! Lofted over deep midwicket
13.6 - Kartikeya to Rashid Khan, 0 run
MI vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans 103/7, 13 overs
MI vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans 100/6, 12 overs
Akash Madhwal to bowl
11.1 - Madhwal to Miller, 6 runs! One bounce into the fence!
11.2 - Madhwal to Miller, 1 run
11.3 - Madhwal to Tewatia, 1 run
11.4 - Madhwal to Miller, 1 run
11.5 - Madhwal to Tewatia, 1 run
11.6 - Madhwal to Miller, Out! LBW, Slower ball misjudged by Miller who goes for 41 off 26 balls
MI vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans 90/5, 11 overs
MI vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans 82/5, 10 overs
Chris Jordan to bowl
9.1 - Chris Jordan to Tewatia, 1 run
9.2 - Chris Jordan to Miller, 1 run
9.3 - Chris Jordan to Tewatia, 1 run
9.4 - Chris Jordan to Miller, 0 run
9.5 - Chris Jordan to Miller, 1 run
9.6 - Chris Jordan to Tewatia, 1 run
MI vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans 77/5, 9 overs
MI vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans 55/4, 7 overs
MI vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans 48/3, 6 overs
Chris Jordan to bowl
5.1 - Chris Jordan to Shankar, 1 run
5.2 - Chris Jordan to Miller, 2 leg byes
5.3 - Chris Jordan to Miller, 1 run
5.4 - Chris Jordan to Shankar, 1 run
5.5 - Four!! Miller hits a boundary
5.6 - Chris Jordan to Miller, 0 run