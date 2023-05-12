MI vs GT highlights: Rashid Khan fights for Gujarat with 79 off 32 balls; Mumbai Indians win by 27 runs

MI vs GT highlights: Rashid Khan fights for Gujarat with 79 off 32 balls; Mumbai Indians win by 27 runs
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023 11:35 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Suryakumar Yadav struck his maiden IPL century (103 not out) to power Mumbai Indians to 218 for 5, their fourth consecutive 200plus score at Wankhede stadium, against Gujarat Titans on Friday.

Live Updates

MI vs GT Live: Rashid Khan fights for Gujarat with 79 off 32 balls; Mumbai Indians win by 27 runs 

May 12, 2023 11:35 PM

MI vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans 191/8, 20 overs 

Cameron Kartikeya to bowl 

19.1 - Kartikeya to Rashid Khan, wide

19.1 - Kartikeya to Rashid Khan, 6 runs! Rashid you beauty

19.2 - Kartikeya to Rashid Khan, 0 run

19.3 - Kartikeya to Rashid Khan, 6 runs! Hits it over deep mid wicket over the ropes

19.4 - Kartikeya to Rashid Khan, 6 runs! Rashid hits another one over the fence

19.5 - Kartikeya to Rashid Khan, 0 run 

19.6 - Kartikeya to Rashid Khan, wide

19.6 - Kartikeya to Rashid Khan, 0 run

May 12, 2023 11:30 PM

MI vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans 171/8, 19 overs 

May 12, 2023 11:24 PM

MI vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans 164/8, 18 overs 

Cameron Green to bowl 

17.1 - Green to Rashid Khan, 0 run

17.2 - Green to Rashid Khan, 6 runs! Rashid is superb today with both bat and ball

17.3 - Green to Rashid Khan, 0 run

17.4 - Green to Rashid Khan, 6 runs! Rashid hits a superb half century

17.5 - Green to Rashid Khan, 0 run 

17.6 - Green to Rashid Khan, 1 run 

May 12, 2023 11:19 PM

MI vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans 151/8, 17 overs 

May 12, 2023 11:11 PM

MI vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans 136/8, 16 overs 

Akash Madhwal to bowl 

15.1 - Madhwal to Joseph, 0 run

15.2 - Madhwal to Joseph, 1 leg bye

15.3 - Madhwal to Rashid Khan, 1 run

15.4 - Madhwal to Joseph, 0 run 

15.5 - Madhwal to Joseph, 4 runs! 

15.6 - Madhwal to Joseph, 0 run 

May 12, 2023 11:03 PM

MI vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans 130/8, 15 overs 

May 12, 2023 10:58 PM

MI vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans 116/8, 14 overs 

Kumar Kartikeya to bowl 

13.1 - Kartikeya to Noor Ahmad, 0 run

13.2 - Kartikeya to Noor Ahmad, OUT! Bowled! Noor Ahmad steps out but misses, he goes for 1 off 3 balls

Alzarri Joseph comes out to bat 

13.3 - Kartikeya to Joseph, 1 run

13.4 - Kartikeya to Rashid Khan, 6 runs! Hit over covers for a maximum

13.5 - Kartikeya to Rashid Khan, Another 6! Lofted over deep midwicket

13.6 - Kartikeya to Rashid Khan, 0 run

May 12, 2023 10:53 PM

MI vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans 103/7, 13 overs 

May 12, 2023 10:48 PM

MI vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans 100/6, 12 overs 

Akash Madhwal to bowl 

11.1 - Madhwal to Miller, 6 runs! One bounce into the fence!

11.2 - Madhwal to Miller, 1 run

11.3 - Madhwal to Tewatia, 1 run

11.4 - Madhwal to Miller, 1 run

11.5 - Madhwal to Tewatia, 1 run

11.6 - Madhwal to Miller, Out! LBW, Slower ball misjudged by Miller who goes for 41 off 26 balls

May 12, 2023 10:43 PM

MI vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans 90/5, 11 overs 

May 12, 2023 10:35 PM

MI vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans 82/5, 10 overs 

Chris Jordan to bowl 

9.1 - Chris Jordan to Tewatia, 1 run

9.2 - Chris Jordan to Miller, 1 run

9.3 - Chris Jordan to Tewatia, 1 run

9.4 - Chris Jordan to Miller, 0 run

9.5 - Chris Jordan to Miller, 1 run

9.6 - Chris Jordan to Tewatia, 1 run

May 12, 2023 10:31 PM

MI vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans 77/5, 9 overs 

May 12, 2023 10:27 PM

MI vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans 55/4, 7 overs 

May 12, 2023 10:16 PM

MI vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans 48/3, 6 overs 

Chris Jordan to bowl 

5.1 - Chris Jordan to Shankar, 1 run

5.2 - Chris Jordan to Miller, 2 leg byes

5.3 - Chris Jordan to Miller, 1 run

5.4 - Chris Jordan to Shankar, 1 run

5.5 - Four!! Miller hits a boundary 

5.6 - Chris Jordan to Miller, 0 run

May 12, 2023 10:07 PM