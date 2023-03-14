WPL 2023, MI vs GG LIVE: Gujarat Giants aim to end Harmanpreet Kaur led Mumbai Indians' winning streak

0 Min(s) Read
By Prakhar Sachdeo  |  Mar 14, 2023 6:34 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Live Score | WPL 2023, MI vs GG LIVE: Catch the live score and updates from match 12 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Giants (GG), being played at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Live Updates

WPL 2023, MI vs GG LIVE

Gujarat Giants have managed only one win as they could defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore. They have lost against UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. Now with the tournament heading into a descisive phase, Gujarat Giants are aiming to seek revenge against Mumbai Indians and end MI's winning streak.

Mar 14, 2023 6:34 PM

WPL 2023, MI vs GG LIVE

Mumbai Indians have handed defeats to Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz. They come into this match on the back of a win over UP Warriorz by a comfortable margin of 8 wickets.

Mar 14, 2023 6:30 PM

WPL 2023, MI vs GG LIVE

After that opening encounter, Mumbai Indians have gone on to win three more matches and remained the only unbeaten team in the tournament. Gujarat Giants on the contrary have had different fortune as they have mustered only one win in their first four fixtures.

Mar 14, 2023 6:29 PM

WPL 2023, MI vs GG LIVE

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants locked horns in the very first match of the Women's Premier League. In that match led by Harmanpreet Kaur's brilliant 65 and then a combined effort of the bowlers, Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants by a huge margin of 143 runs.

Mar 14, 2023 6:26 PM

WPL 2023, MI vs GG LIVE

Hello and welcome to the coverage of match 12 of the Women's Premier League 2023 to be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium.

Mar 14, 2023 5:53 PM