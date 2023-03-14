WPL 2023, MI vs GG LIVE
Gujarat Giants have managed only one win as they could defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore. They have lost against UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. Now with the tournament heading into a descisive phase, Gujarat Giants are aiming to seek revenge against Mumbai Indians and end MI's winning streak.
After that opening encounter, Mumbai Indians have gone on to win three more matches and remained the only unbeaten team in the tournament. Gujarat Giants on the contrary have had different fortune as they have mustered only one win in their first four fixtures.
Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants locked horns in the very first match of the Women's Premier League. In that match led by Harmanpreet Kaur's brilliant 65 and then a combined effort of the bowlers, Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants by a huge margin of 143 runs.