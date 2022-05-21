Delhi Capitals (DC) hold their fate in their own hands, with a spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Playoffs up for grabs if they can register a victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday, May 21.

DC are currently in fifth spot on the IPL 2022 Points Table with 14 points but can reclaim the fourth and final playoff berth from Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are currently fourth with 16 points, thanks to their Net Run Rate (NRR).

DC have a superior NRR of +0.255 as compared to RCB’s -0.253 and a win will see them unceremoniously dump RCB out of the top four. MI meanwhile are languishing in bottom spot with just 6 points.

The last meeting between these two sides this season saw DC win comfortably by 4 wickets . Ishan Kishan (81 not-out off 48 balls) and Rohit Sharma (41) provided MI a solid start but Kuldeep Yadav (3/18) helped reel the five-time champions in as they could only manage 177/5.

Basil Thampi (3/35) and Murugan Ashwin (2/14) had DC on the ropes after reducing them to 104/6. However, Lalit Yadav (48 not-out off 38 balls) and Axar Patel (38 not-out off 17 balls) provided stiff resistance to ultimately seal victory with 10 balls to spare.

DC have blown hot and cold all season as evidenced by their record of 7 wins and 6 defeats, but they finally picked up back-to-back victories for the first time this season, in their last outing against Punjab Kings , to leave them incharge of their own destiny.

Mitchell Marsh (63 off 48 balls) scored his second half-century on the trot as he built on Sarfaraz Khan’s (32 off 16 balls) blazing start to help DC post 158/7 after being put in to bat.

Shardul Thakur (4/36) then finally found some form as DC restricted PBKS to just 142/9, knocking them out of the playoffs race with a 17-run victory.

Mumbai on the other hand, come into this game after suffering their 10 defeat of the season, this time a 3-run loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad . Ramandeep Singh (3/20) performed superbly with the ball despite the other bowlers getting punished as SRH posted 193/6.

Rohit (48) and Kishan (43) provided a solid start before MI lost wickets in a heap in the middle-overs. However, Tim David (46 off 18 balls) played a blinder, smashing 4 sixes in the 18th over, to give MI hope of an incredible comeback but was recklessly Run Out, as Mumbai ultimately fell short.

With a playoff spot up for grabs for DC we can expect some nerves among Rishabh Pant’s team. Whereas MI will approach this contest with some freedom and especially the youngsters in their ranks will be eager to end the tournament on a high.

MI vs DC Team News:

DC Team News: It’s unclear whether Prithvi Shaw will be fit again after missing the last few games due to typhoid but his replacement Sarfaraz Khan performed superbly in the last game and will be eager to have another chance to impress the team management.

MI Team News: There’s been talk of whether MI will finally give Arjun Tendulkar a run in the side after the youngster has watched from the sidelines all season. With nothing to play for, MI could use the occasion to give some youngsters a chance to stake their claim for next season.

MI vs DC Pitch Report: The track at the Wankhede Stadium has provided some exciting matches and Mumbai played their last game here where both teams reached the 190-run mark. Teams chasing have won three of the last four matches and the captain winning the Toss will be eager to post a big total on the board.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Saturday, May 21, with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

MI vs DC Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Tilak Varma has impressed in his debut season and is MI’s leading scorer with 376 runs from 13 games. David Warner meanwhile will be eager to bounce back after getting out for a duck in the last game and is DC’s leading run-getter with 427 runs from just 11 games.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Mitchell Marsh is a man in form with back-to-back fifties in the last two games and has 251 runs to go along with his tally of 4 wickets. Ramandeep Singh meanwhile was impressive in the last game with both bat and ball and he can be a value addition to any Fantasy Team.

Top Bowling Picks: Jasprit Bumrah has had a quiet season by his standards and he will be hungry to finish with a bang and improve on his tally of 12 wickets. Kuldeep Yadav meanwhile has enjoyed a great season and is DC’s leading wicket-taker with 20 scalps from 13 games.

MI vs DC Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians (Predicted XI): Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Jaydev Unadkat/Arjun Tendulkar and Riley Meredith.

Delhi Capitals (Predicted XI): Sarfaraz Khan, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed.

MI vs DC Full Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Kartikeya Singh, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.

Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (C), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw,Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti,Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.