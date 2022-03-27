MI vs DC IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma gets Rs 12 lakh fine for slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals

In more bad news for Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, the 34-year-old has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over-rate in their IPL match against Delhi Capitals. MI lost the match against DC by four wickets, with 10 balls remaining, which was played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

"The Mumbai Indians have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on March 27," the IPL said in a media release. "As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakhs."

MI had lost the toss and were asked to bat first. The hosts scored 177 runs for the loss of 5 wickets at the end of 20 overs. The captain quick-fired 41 runs off 32 balls, which included 4 fours and 2 sixes.

Lalit Yadav played the innings of his life with an unbeaten 48 while Axar Patel smashed 38 not out off just 17 balls as a depleted Delhi Capitals started their IPL campaign with a stunning four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians here on Sunday. Chasing a challenging 178, Delhi were down 72 for 5 inside 10 overs but the lesser-known Delhi all-rounder Yadav stayed calm during his 38-ball unbeaten knock to take his side home.

India all-rounder Patel chipped in with a quick fire 17-ball 38 not out as DC overhauled the target with 10 balls to spare. Yadav smashed four boundaries and two sixes, while Patel had two hours and three maximums as the duo stitched a match-winning 75-run partnership from 30 balls for the seventh wicket. After an ordinary day with the ball (4-0-40-0), Patel kept his best for the run chase after Delhi lost their key batters -- Prithvi Shaw (38), Rishabh Pant (1), Rovman Powell (0) -- cheaply.

With inputs from PTI