Axar Patel (38 off 17 balls) and Lalit Yadav (48 off 38 balls) put on a spectacular display of power-hitting to give Delhi Capitals (DC) a stunning 4 wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their opening encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, March 27.

Delhi looked down and out at one stage, after being reduced to 72/5 in the 10th over while chasing MI’s mammoth total of 179/6. However, Axar and Lalit stitched together an unbeaten 75-run partnership off just 30 balls for 6th-wicket to script an unlikely victory.

With 41 runs needed from the final 24 balls, the game still looked evenly poised but the duo sent the MI fielders on a leather chase to all corners of the ground as they wrapped up the win with 10 balls to spare, ensuring Ishan Kishan’s first innings blitz of 81* off just 48 balls for MI proved to be in vain.

DC’s run-chase got off to an exciting start with Tim Seifert thumping Daniel Sams for back-to-back boundaries in the opening over before tearing into MI’s premium bowler, Jasprit Bumrah with a couple more boundaries in the next over.

Prithvi Shaw then chipped in with a majestic six against Basil Thampi as DC raced to 30/0 in the first 3 overs. However, Rohit Sharma’s tactical acumen was on full display as he brought Murugan Ashwin into the attack and the spinner landed a heavy double-blow in the next over.

He first bamboozled Seifert (21 off 14 balls) with an excellent googly before sending back Mandeep Singh on a duck just two balls later. Tymal Mills then entered the attack and the situation went from bad to worse for Delhi as skipper Rishabh Pant sliced a bouncer straight to third man and walked back with just 1 run to his name.

Shaw then decided to take matters into his own hands and together with Lalit Yadav added 40 runs from the next 31 balls to help DC recover. However, the partnership was broken in the 10th over as DC once again threw away two quick wickets in the span of just 3 deliveries.

Basil Thampi got a thick top edge from Shaw which Kishan gobbled up behind the wickets and then Rovman Powell marked his IPL debut with a duck as he picked out the man at deep square leg inside the same over.

Shardul Thakur provided some hope of an unlikely recovery when he smacked three fours against Bumrah, who was having an uncharacteristic bad day at the office. But it was Thampi who returned to get rid of Thakur (22 off 11 balls) in the 14th over with skipper Rohit taking a safe catch at extra cover.

At this stage, the game seemed in the bag for the five-time champions but Axar and Lalit weren’t going down without a fight and scripted a stunning turnaround to seal the two points.

Earlier in the game, Rishabh Pant won the Toss and decided to bowl first. The decision didn’t go according to plan as Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan got off to a flyer in the powerplay. Rohit kicked off proceedings with a six and a four against Shardul Thakur in the opening over and together the duo raced to 53/0 after the powerplay.

It was a rejuvenated Kuldeep Yadav who finally got the breakthrough for DC in the 9th over. The wily spinner took the pace off the ball and lured Rohit (41 off 32 balls) into a big hit only to pick out Rovman Powell who made no mistake at deep midwicket.

Kuldeep soon doubled his tally, striking in the 11th over to get rid of Anmolpreet Singh (8 off 9 balls) who picked out the fielder at long-off.

Tilak Varma then stepped out for his much-anticipated IPL debut and the 19-year-old from Hyderabad put in a solid performance. He smacked back-to-back boundaries against Kamlesh Nagarkoti and even whipped Khaleel Ahmed to the ropes before picking out Shaw at third man to return with 22 off 18 balls.

Kuldeep picked up his third wicket of the day courtesy an excellent catch by Tim Seifert, who was electric in the field, when he plucked a stunner out of thin air to send back Kieron Pollard (3 off 6 balls). Kuldeep finished with excellent figures of 3/18 from his quota of 4 overs.

However, there was no stopping Kishan who seemed intent on justifying his Rs 15.25 Crore price tag. The opener brought up his half-century off just 34 balls with an excellent six against Axar Patel and smacked 11 fours and 2 sixes en route to his unbeaten 81* off just 48 balls. He found good support from Tim David (12 off 8 balls) and Daniel Sams (7* off 2 balls) as they propelled MI to a dominant total of 177/5.