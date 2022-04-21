MI vs CSK: Wounded giants Mumbai and Chennai look to rescue their campaigns in bottom of table clash

Five-time Champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look for a reversal of fortunes when the two sides clash in match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Thursday, April 21.

CSK have won just one of their first six games this season to sit second-from-bottom on the IPL 2022 Points Table while MI have hit rock-bottom with zero points after six back-to-back defeats.

The pressure will be higher on the record-winners of the IPL as a defeat for MI is likely to rule them out of contention of making the playoffs this season.

Mumbai come into this game on the back of an 18-run defeat against IPL newcomers Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) . KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 103 off just 60 balls as he led from the front to help LSG post a dominant 199/4. In reply, MI could only manage 181/9 with Suryakumar Yadav (37 off 27 balls) and Dewald Brevis (31 off 13 balls) registering the two highest scores.

MI will be worried by the form of their openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. While Rohit has failed to convert his good starts, Kishan has petered out after a blazing start to the season. Seasoned campaigner Kieron Pollard too has struggled to make any impact this season while apart from Jasprit Bumrah, the other bowlers have leaked runs.

However, MI can take hope in the form of their youngsters Brevis and Tilak Varma who have held the middle order along with Suryakumar who has scored 200 runs from just 4 games this season.

CSK meanwhile come into this game after a 3-wicket defeat against the other debutants this season , Gujarat Titans. Ruturaj Gaikwad (73 off 48 balls) finally found some form with his first significant contribution this season as CSK posted 169/5. However, David Miller scored an unbeaten 94 off just 51 balls as Gujarat chased down the total in a nail-biting finish with just 1 ball remaining.

Chennai have seen different players click in different games but the whole team needs to fire as one if they wish to double their points tally after just one win this season. Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa has shown that they can register big knocks and Gaikwad’s return to form bodes well for the current champions.

Dwayne Bravo (10 wickets from 6 games) has spearheaded the attack in the absence of Deepak Chahar while Maheesh Theekshana has hit form off late with six wickets in the last two games.

MI vs CSK Team News:

MI Team News: Mumbai could bring in Australian pacer Riley Meredith in to bolster the attack in place of Tymal Mills who went for 0/56 in the last game. 33-year-old Mumbai seamer Dhawal Kulkarni is also set to join the struggling franchise after going unsold in the IPL auction. Reports suggest that Rohit was keen on adding Kulkarni due to his familiarity with bowling conditions in Mumbai and Pune.

CSK Team News: Chennai might be tempted into one change with South African pacer Dwaine Pretorius replacing Englishman Chris Jordan who finished wicketless after leaking 58 runs in the last game.

MI vs CSK Pitch Report: The pitch at the DY Patil Stadium saw RCB post 181/6 in the last game which they defended comfortably. A score of 180+ should prove to be a competitive total on this surface which also offers something for the pacers as Josh Hazlewood finished with 4/25 in the last game. Five out of the 11 games at this venue have been won by the team batting first.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Thursday, April 21 with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

MI vs CSK Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Suryakumar Yadav has been in fine form since returning from injury with 200 runs from 4 games and looks likely to add to that total. Shivam Dube had a poor outing in the last game but is a player capable of big knocks. He is CSK’s leading scorer with 226 runs from 6 games.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Ravindra Jadeja hasn’t enjoyed the best start as captain but has chipped in consistently with both bat and ball and has 88 runs and 5 wickets to his name this season. Dewald Brevis has just one wicket to his name this season but has shone with the bat contributing with 117 runs coming at a strike-rate of 172.05.

Top Bowling Picks: Jasprit Bumrah has just 4 wickets to his name so far but has looked in good form and has maintained an impressive economy rate of 7.56 despite Mumbai’s struggles. Dwayne Bravo has 10 wickets from 6 games and is leading the way for Chennai Super Kings.

MI vs CSK Probable Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians (Predicted XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Riley Meredith.

Chennai Super Kings (Predicted XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana and Mukesh Choudhary

DC vs CSK Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.