MI vs CSK IPL 2023 preview: Chennai Super Kings aim to gain upper hand over arch-rivals Mumbai Indians

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) very own El Classico on Saturday.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) very own El Classico on Saturday. The MS Dhoni-led side is coming into this game on the back of a thumping 12-run victory against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Chepauk on Monday.

MI has had plenty of time to prepare for this game as they haven’t had any face-offs since losing their season opener against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium last Sunday. Regardless of the form of both sides, these two teams tend to lift their games when playing against each other. The track in Mumbai generally favours the batsmen and shorter boundaries on both sides suggest that a high-scoring encounter could be expected on Saturday.

Chennai is still without their Sri Lankan duo of Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana, but their South African pacer Sisanda Magala has joined the setup. They could look at replacing Mitchell Santner with Magala in Mumbai considering the pace and bounce at offer in Mumbai. Santner produced brilliant bowling figures of 4-0-21-1 in the last game but a spin troika of him, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali might just be unsuitable given the pitches that are usually laid out at the aforementioned venue.

Mumbai’s bowling lacked bite against RCB but they will be hoping that a return to their home turf could turn around their fortunes in this game. Rumours have been surfacing over Jofra Archer’s fitness and the Rohit Sharma-led side will desperately need the Englishman to be firing from all cylinders given that they already have a weakened bowling unit at their disposal.

Predicted playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Arshad Khan, Jofra Archer.

Impact player: Jason Behrendorff

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Sisanda Magala, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Impact Player: Tushar Deshpande

Key Player To Watch Out

Cameron Green (Mumbai Indians)

Cameron Green was signed by Mumbai for Rs 17.50 crore at the IPL 2023 auction.

The Rs 17.5 crore recruit was outfoxed by Reece Topley in Mumbai’s previous game against RCB but the Australian all-rounder will be edging to come back stronger against the CSK. He can unleash his flawless strokes at the surface in Wankhede and Rohit can also deploy him to bowl in the powerplay overs and extract some movement and swing off the surface.

Ben Stokes (Chennai Super Kings)

Ben Stokes will be looking forward to justifying his Rs 16.25 crore price tag in this particular encounter.

Stokes has had a couple of quiet games now but nobody loves the big stage more than him in international cricket right now. There is something about the all-rounder that he manages to overcome any possible obstacle on his way to take his side home when the stakes are at the highest. Well, it doesn’t get much bigger than CSK v MI in the IPL and Stokes will be looking forward to justifying his Rs 16.25 crore price tag in this particular encounter.

Pitch report:

The average first innings batting score in nine T20Is on this ground is 185 and it suggests that the viewers are in for a run-feast on Saturday night.

Where to Watch:

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST on Saturday and it will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Online viewers can tune into the action via the Jio Cinema app.