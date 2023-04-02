MI v RCB: Reece Topley dislocates shoulder in major injury blow to Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Reece Topley dislocated his shoulder whilst fielding in the seventh over of the Mumbai Indians' (MI) innings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

The physiotherapist immediately rushed to the field to attend to the Englishman and then took him off the field. Later, commentator Ian Bishop confirmed on air that Topley’s shoulder was put back in place post the dislocation but he wouldn’t be participating in the ongoing match.

This is a major cause of concern for the team, especially considering their frontline Australian pacer Josh Hazelwood is already sidelined for the first half of the campaign due to an Achilles Heel injury. Topley started this game on a bright note, as he clean bowled Mumbai’s star recruit Cameron Green for five runs and also did some incredible fielding before the injury.

The left-arm pacer conceded 14 runs in his two overs and RCB must have been banking on him to return for his second spell toward the backend of the innings to contain the flow of runs. However, this injury prompted the RCB think-tank to shake things up earlier than planned. The impact substitute rule allows teams to make up for such issues by roping in someone from the bench for the injured player during the game itself.

Topley has dealt with multiple injuries in the past. He was ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia last year after suffering a knock on his ankle ligament in one of the warm-up games of the competition in Brisbane.

The 29-year-old was acquired for Rs 1.9 crore by RCB in the auction and was originally supposed to play a secondary role to Hazlewood until the Australian’s injury propelled him to earn a spot in the starting XI for this game. Mumbai posted 171/7 in 20 overs courtesy of an incredible knock of 84 runs in 46 deliveries from Tilak Varma.