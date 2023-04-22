MI v PBKS Live Score: Arjun Tendulkar strikes, Punjab Kings 71/2 after 8 overs

By Tarkesh Jha  |  Apr 22, 2023 8:13 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

MI v PBKS Live Score: Can Mumbai Indians make it four wins in a row by beating the Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday evening?

Live Updates

8.3: Jofra Archer to Liam Livingstone, wide down the leg

Apr 22, 2023 8:15 PM

8.2: Jofra Archer to Liam Livingstone, hammers the ball over out of the ground for a MAXIMUM, 6 runs!

Apr 22, 2023 8:14 PM

8.1: Jofra Archer to Liam Livingstone, beats him with pace, dot delivery

Apr 22, 2023 8:13 PM

7.6: Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, played down mid on for a single, 1 run. PBKS 71/2 after 8 overs. 

Apr 22, 2023 8:13 PM

7.5: Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, another dot, 0 run

Apr 22, 2023 8:12 PM

7.4: Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, wide and quick, 0 run

Apr 22, 2023 8:12 PM

7.3: Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, steps down the track but only a dot, 0 run

Apr 22, 2023 8:11 PM

7.2: Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, bowling to the field, 0 run

Apr 22, 2023 8:11 PM

7.1: Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, dot delivery, 0 run

Apr 22, 2023 8:11 PM

6.6: Arjun Tendulkar to Atharva Taide, played down fine for a boundary, 4 runs! PBKS 70/2 after 7 overs!

Apr 22, 2023 8:10 PM

6.5: Arjun Tendulkar to Liam Livingstone, yorker and a single, 1 run

Apr 22, 2023 8:09 PM

6.4: Atharva Taide to Prabhsimran Singh, yorker and traps him LBW! OUT!

Apr 22, 2023 8:06 PM

6.3: Arjun Tendulkar to Atharva Taide, punched towards extra covers for a single, 1 run

Apr 22, 2023 8:05 PM

6.3: Arjun Tendulkar to Atharva Taide, down the leg for a wide

Apr 22, 2023 8:04 PM

6.2: Arjun Tendulkar to Atharva Taide, pulled in the gap towards long leg for a boundary, 4 runs

Apr 22, 2023 8:03 PM