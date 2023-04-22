MI v PBKS Live Score: Arjun Tendulkar strikes, Punjab Kings 71/2 after 8 overs

8.3: Jofra Archer to Liam Livingstone, wide down the leg
8.2: Jofra Archer to Liam Livingstone, hammers the ball over out of the ground for a MAXIMUM, 6 runs!
8.1: Jofra Archer to Liam Livingstone, beats him with pace, dot delivery
7.6: Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, played down mid on for a single, 1 run. PBKS 71/2 after 8 overs.
7.5: Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, another dot, 0 run
7.4: Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, wide and quick, 0 run
7.3: Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, steps down the track but only a dot, 0 run
7.2: Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, bowling to the field, 0 run
7.1: Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, dot delivery, 0 run
6.6: Arjun Tendulkar to Atharva Taide, played down fine for a boundary, 4 runs! PBKS 70/2 after 7 overs!
6.5: Arjun Tendulkar to Liam Livingstone, yorker and a single, 1 run
6.4: Atharva Taide to Prabhsimran Singh, yorker and traps him LBW! OUT!
6.3: Arjun Tendulkar to Atharva Taide, punched towards extra covers for a single, 1 run
6.3: Arjun Tendulkar to Atharva Taide, down the leg for a wide
6.2: Arjun Tendulkar to Atharva Taide, pulled in the gap towards long leg for a boundary, 4 runs