MI v PBKS Live Score: Arjun Tendulkar strikes, Punjab Kings 71/2 after 8 overs

7.5: Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, another dot, 0 run
7.4: Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, wide and quick, 0 run
7.3: Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, steps down the track but only a dot, 0 run
7.2: Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, bowling to the field, 0 run
7.1: Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, dot delivery, 0 run
6.6: Arjun Tendulkar to Atharva Taide, played down fine for a boundary, 4 runs! PBKS 70/2 after 7 overs!
6.5: Arjun Tendulkar to Liam Livingstone, yorker and a single, 1 run
6.4: Atharva Taide to Prabhsimran Singh, yorker and traps him LBW! OUT!
6.3: Arjun Tendulkar to Atharva Taide, punched towards extra covers for a single, 1 run
6.3: Arjun Tendulkar to Atharva Taide, down the leg for a wide
6.2: Arjun Tendulkar to Atharva Taide, pulled in the gap towards long leg for a boundary, 4 runs
6.1: Arjun Tendulkar to Prabhsimran Singh, creams it through covers but only a single, 1 run
5.6: Piyush Chawla to Atharva Taide, sweeps it in gap on the leg side for a boundary, 4 runs! PBKS 58/1 after 6 overs!
5.5: Piyush Chawla to Atharva Taide, swept but for a dot, 0 run
5.4: Piyush Chawla to Prabhsimran Singh, steals a single, 1 run