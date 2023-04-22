English
MI v PBKS Live Score: Arjun Tendulkar strikes, Punjab Kings 71/2 after 8 overs

By Tarkesh Jha   Apr 22, 2023 8:13 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

MI v PBKS Live Score: Can Mumbai Indians make it four wins in a row by beating the Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday evening?

Live Updates

7.5: Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, another dot, 0 run

Apr 22, 2023 8:12 PM

7.4: Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, wide and quick, 0 run

Apr 22, 2023 8:12 PM

7.3: Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, steps down the track but only a dot, 0 run

Apr 22, 2023 8:11 PM

7.2: Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, bowling to the field, 0 run

Apr 22, 2023 8:11 PM

7.1: Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, dot delivery, 0 run

Apr 22, 2023 8:11 PM

6.6: Arjun Tendulkar to Atharva Taide, played down fine for a boundary, 4 runs! PBKS 70/2 after 7 overs!

Apr 22, 2023 8:10 PM

6.5: Arjun Tendulkar to Liam Livingstone, yorker and a single, 1 run

Apr 22, 2023 8:09 PM

6.4: Atharva Taide to Prabhsimran Singh, yorker and traps him LBW! OUT!

Apr 22, 2023 8:06 PM

6.3: Arjun Tendulkar to Atharva Taide, punched towards extra covers for a single, 1 run

Apr 22, 2023 8:05 PM

6.3: Arjun Tendulkar to Atharva Taide, down the leg for a wide

Apr 22, 2023 8:04 PM

6.2: Arjun Tendulkar to Atharva Taide, pulled in the gap towards long leg for a boundary, 4 runs

Apr 22, 2023 8:03 PM

6.1: Arjun Tendulkar to Prabhsimran Singh, creams it through covers but only a single, 1 run

Apr 22, 2023 8:03 PM

5.6: Piyush Chawla to Atharva Taide, sweeps it in gap on the leg side for a boundary, 4 runs! PBKS 58/1 after 6 overs!

Apr 22, 2023 8:00 PM

5.5: Piyush Chawla to Atharva Taide, swept but for a dot, 0 run

Apr 22, 2023 7:59 PM

5.4: Piyush Chawla to Prabhsimran Singh, steals a single, 1 run

Apr 22, 2023 7:59 PM
