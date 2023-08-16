CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsMessi's goal scoring spree continues as Inter Miami reach Leagues Cup final

Messi's goal-scoring spree continues as Inter Miami reach Leagues Cup final

Messi's goal-scoring spree continues as Inter Miami reach Leagues Cup final
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 16, 2023 1:26:15 PM IST (Updated)

It was Argentine superstar's ninth goal in six matches as Inter Miami crushed Philadelphia Union 4-1. Messi now has a chance to win a trophy with his new club in only his seventh appearance. The Leagues Cup final between Inter Miami and Nashville will be played on Sunday.

Lionel Messi kept his perfect goal scoring record for Inter Miami intact as he scored a goal during the semifinal against  Philadelphia Union on Tuesday. With the goal, Messi has so far scored in every appearance for Inter Miami since making a move to the Major League Soccer Club from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

It was Argentine superstar's ninth goal in six matches as Inter Miami crushed Philadelphia Union 4-1.
 
Philadelphia, who made the MLS Cup final last year and have a dominant record at home, were poised to be Miami's biggest test since the latter added the Argentinean striker to their roster last month.
But the visiting Miami once again got off to a quick start when a running Josef Martinez scored three minutes into the game on a pass from Serhiy Kryvtsov.
Also Check: Top-10 footballers with the highest accumulated transfer fees paid.
Messi was somehow left unguarded just past midfield where he caught a pass from Martinez and dribbled forward before firing a shot from distance in the 20th minute that rolled past Union goalkeeper Andre Blake, who was slow to react.
Jordi Alba further demoralized the Union with a goal just before halftime for a 3-0 lead as fans booed the home team as they headed into the locker room.
Philadelphia got one back through Alejandro Bedoya in the 73rd minute but David Ruiz found the net in the 84th minute for Miami, who have scored 21 goals in their last six matches.
Miami will face either CF Monterrey or Nashville SC, who play later on Tuesday, in Saturday's Leagues Cup final, Miami's first final appearance in club history.
The win also mean Miami will play in their first ever CONCACAF Champions League next year.
First Published: Aug 16, 2023 1:21 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Football

Recommended Articles

View All
Healthy India | No-tobacco warning — here's why the mandatory rule extended to OTT platforms

Healthy India | No-tobacco warning — here's why the mandatory rule extended to OTT platforms

Aug 16, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Zoomed Out | Road Safety — know this system that helps decoding driver performance and efficiency

Zoomed Out | Road Safety — know this system that helps decoding driver performance and efficiency

Aug 16, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Independence Day 2023 | Empowering Rural Women — here's how India's decentralised renewable energy drives financial independence

Independence Day 2023 | Empowering Rural Women — here's how India's decentralised renewable energy drives financial independence

Aug 15, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Independence Day 2023 | Pledge to take the country forward on the path of progress— here's what more PM Modi said in his address

Independence Day 2023 | Pledge to take the country forward on the path of progress— here's what more PM Modi said in his address

Aug 15, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X