Sports Messi tells Barca he wants to leave, signaling end of era Updated : August 26, 2020 10:30 AM IST Barcelona confirmed to The Associated Press that Messi sent the club a document expressing his desire to leave. Barcelona said it told Messi in response that it wants him to stay and finish his career at the club The dispute centers around a clause in Messi's contract. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply