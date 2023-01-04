PSG sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 14 wins from 17 matches. The Argentine forward has netted 12 goals and assisted 14 times across 19 matches for his club this term.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi rejoined his club Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday after an extended Christmas holiday in Argentina following the historic triumph over France in the FIFA Football World Cup final.

Messi was back in the French capital on Wednesday and visited PSG's training centre. On his return, Messi was spotted meeting his club teammates, the most prominent being Neymar. Messi was also honored by his teammates and coaching staff for his World Cup-winning heroics.

Since club football has resumed PSG has played two Ligue 1 matches losing the last one 1-3. While PSG won its tie against Strasbourg at home, it faced an embarrassing loss away against Lens on Monday.

French forward Kylian Mbappe, who featured along with Messi, in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, joined the club soon after the conclusion of the World Cup and has played the two games.

PSG will next play LB Châteauroux in the Round of 64 tie of the French Cup on Saturday. However, Messi could only be back in PSG's starting XI for PSG's next Ligue 1 match which is against Angers on January 12.

PSG sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 14 wins from 17 matches. The Argentine forward has netted 12 goals and assisted 14 times across 19 matches for his club this term.

There has been speculation about Messi's club career following the World Cup win. Reports have suggested that he is close to extending his contract with the Paris-based club as his current contract expires at the end of this season.

However, other reports have linked him back to a Barcelona return, where the Argentine has played most of his football. However, budget constraints for Barcelona and Messi's relationship with club president Joan Laporta are roadblocks in this move. The other outside contenders in the fray will be Manchester City and the David Beckham-co-owned American club Inter Miami CF.

Messi has often spoken about his wish to lift another Champions League as it has eluded him in recent years with Barcelona and the last season with PSG. The French club are in the Round of 16 in the current tournament and will take on German powerhouse Bayern Munich in February.

On paper, the PSG side boasts of a deadly attacking trio with the likes of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar leading it. The side also has plenty of other stars like Sergio Ramos, Ashraf Hakimi, and Marco Verratti to name a few. However, the team is still looking for its maiden Champions League trophy.