PSG sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 14 wins from 17 matches. The Argentine forward has netted 12 goals and assisted 14 times across 19 matches for his club this term.
Argentina captain Lionel Messi rejoined his club Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday after an extended Christmas holiday in Argentina following the historic triumph over France in the FIFA Football World Cup final.
Welcome back Leo! ❤️💙✨ pic.twitter.com/djdWXq0V0K— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) January 4, 2023
Messi was back in the French capital on Wednesday and visited PSG's training centre. On his return, Messi was spotted meeting his club teammates, the most prominent being Neymar. Messi was also honored by his teammates and coaching staff for his World Cup-winning heroics.
Leo Messi honored by his teammates, coaching staff and Training Center staff pic.twitter.com/RBc23vfvSe— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 4, 2023
Since club football has resumed PSG has played two Ligue 1 matches losing the last one 1-3. While PSG won its tie against Strasbourg at home, it faced an embarrassing loss away against Lens on Monday.
