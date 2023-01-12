Men's Hockey World Cup starts in Odisha, here are 5 Indian players to watch out for

Men's Hockey World Cup, 2023 got underway on Wednesday evening with a spectacular opening ceremony at the picturesque Barabati Stadium in Cuttack that was witnessed by thousands of hockey lovers in attendance from across the country and abroad. The matches will be held at two venues – Birsa Mundra Hockey Stadium in Rourkela and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar -- from January 13 to January 29. India is hosting the showpiece event of the sport for a second time in succession. Here is a look at five Indian players who will play a crucial role in the team's campaign.
Harmanpreet Singh will be leading India's charge in the 2023 men's Hockey World Cup. Harmanpreet was handed over the reins of the team from former captain Manpreet Singh last year. Harmanpreet will not only be the leader of the team but will also play a crucial role on the field as he is the team's ace drag-flicker. If India need to go all the way to lift the World Cup then the team needs to be clinical in converting penalty corners into goals, which is where Harmanpreet's role will be critical. All eyes will be on Harmanpreet as India look to end the 47-year-long wait. (Image: Reuters)
