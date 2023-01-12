Men's Hockey World Cup starts in Odisha, here are 5 Indian players to watch out for

Men's Hockey World Cup, 2023 got underway on Wednesday evening with a spectacular opening ceremony at the picturesque Barabati Stadium in Cuttack that was witnessed by thousands of hockey lovers in attendance from across the country and abroad. The matches will be held at two venues – Birsa Mundra Hockey Stadium in Rourkela and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar -- from January 13 to January 29. India is hosting the showpiece event of the sport for a second time in succession. Here is a look at five Indian players who will play a crucial role in the team's campaign.

Harmanpreet Singh |

Harmanpreet Singh will be leading India's charge in the 2023 men's Hockey World Cup. Harmanpreet was handed over the reins of the team from former captain Manpreet Singh last year. Harmanpreet will not only be the leader of the team but will also play a crucial role on the field as he is the team's ace drag-flicker. If India need to go all the way to lift the World Cup then the team needs to be clinical in converting penalty corners into goals, which is where Harmanpreet's role will be critical. All eyes will be on Harmanpreet as India look to end the 47-year-long wait. (Image: Reuters)

PR Sreejesh | In hockey parlance, PR Sreejesh is also popularly known as the "Great Indian Wall". If Harmanpreet will have the responsibility to net goals, then Sreejesh will have to keep the opposition at bay. The veteran Indian goalkeeper is one of the best shot-stoppers in the world and has shown the nerves to come out on the top in crunch moments, as was evident in the team's bronze medal match against Germany at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (Image: Reuters)

Manpreet Singh | Manpreet Singh might no longer be the captain of the team, but his vast experience of over 300 matches will hold the team in good stead. Manpreet is also the heart of the Indian midfield. Manpreet also has the knack of occasionally scoring goals as well. If Harmanpreet is absent from the field of action, then the onus will be on Manpreet to overlook things. Manpreet's presence cannot be discounted. (Image: Reuters)

Mandeep Singh | Mandeep Singh will be India's strike force. The 28-year-old forward has scored 96 goals from 189 appearances and averages 0.50 goals per match. Mandeep will be eyeing to complete a century of goals for India in this World Cup and keep the opposition defenders on their toes. Watch out for this forward in the tournament. (Image: Reuters)

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay | Another frontman to watch out for from the Indian squad in this World Cup is Lalit Kumar Upadhyay. The forward has fired in 31 goals from 133 games in the Indian colours. Lalit will be linking up with Mandeep at the top of the formation and at times turn provider and at times be the goal scorer himself after receiving the ball from Mandeep. The Mandeep-Lalit duo will play a crucial role in deciding India's fortunes in the showpiece event. (Image: Reuters)