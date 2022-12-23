Meet windsurfing champ Katya Coelho — it hasn't been smooth sailing but hope floats with PT Usha

Katya Coelho is the first female iQFoiler to represent India on International podiums. She is the first and only Indian female windsurfer to compete in the Youth Olympics in 2014 and also the first female Indian surfer to represent the country at Asian Games 2018. CNBC TV18 caught up with her amazing experiences and her optimism in the face of challenges.

Katya Coelho is the first female iQFoiler to represent India on international podiums. iQFoil is a windsurfing class selected by World Sailing to replace the RS:X for the 2024 Summer Olympics. The discipline is similar to Formula Windsurfing.

Katya Coelho is the first and only Indian female windsurfer to compete in the Youth Olympics in 2014 and continues to top most of the windsurfing podiums in the country. She has won 10 national gold medals, and two bronze at Asian Open Championship in Techno 2015. She was also the first female Indian surfer to represent the country at Asian Games 2018.

The Goa-based windsurfer also recently won gold at the senior nationals. She aims to qualify for the Asian Games, in 2023.

CNBCTV18.com spoke to this young athlete about her sport, inspirations and challenges, international experiences and what she expects from the new IOA president, and her environmental advocacy.

Below are excerpts from the interview:

Q: How did you get into windsurfing?

Katya: Windsurfing came very naturally to me, to be very honest. My father is a national medalist in windsurfing. My brother is a windsurfer too. You can say it is in our blood. I was very fond of the ocean and seas.

Q: Who are your inspirations?

Katya: One of the few people I really look up to is Mary Kom. I loved her journey. She is someone who inspires me till today. Another person is Hima Das. I have been inspired by her determination. The kind of sporting spirit that she has, is something I really look up to. I had the chance of meeting Hima Das during the 2018 Asian Games. That was very inspiring for me to see her perform the way she does.

Q: Windsurfing is a sport that most of India is not familiar with. It is hardly covered on TV. It is not part of our daily conversations. Could you shed light on the competitions in windsurfing in India?

Katya: That is my main aim — to bring windsurfing in the limelight. I take it as my duty to get the sport on the national map. I have learned my greatest life lessons because of this sport — how to be humble when you lose, and in your wins, how to come back stronger. These are the life lessons that you don't get to learn in daily life.

Talking about domestic competitions, sometimes it is very hard. We don't have enough female athletes in India. Sport is a male-dominated field. For a sport like mine, it is very rare and it is very hard. I have had to compete with males because there weren't any female athletes. There have been multiple nationals where I have participated in the men's category. Because I wanted my rankings to be high and I did not want to fail. I won a few nationals too. So it has been challenging and it has been tricky. But that is life I guess!

Q: In one of your previous interviews you have described yourself as a 'water baby.' Elaborate.

Katya: Since I was a child I have always loved the water. I used to live in a flat which faced a swimming pool. I always used to be so excited to come back home from my school so that I could dive into the pool to swim.

Many people ask me why I am not scared of water. We go very far in the sea. Sometimes we can't even see the shore — that is how far we go. There, you are all by yourself. To be very frank, I am not at all scared of oceans. In fact, it calms me down. I have spent most of my time in water rather than on land, so I called myself a 'water baby.' I also learned to swim when I was two-and-a-half years old. So I have never feared water in any form.

Q: What are the challenges that you have faced as a windsurfer?

Katya: Windsurfing is a very physically demanding sport. As a child when I first started windsurfing, I faced a lot of issues. We tend to sail under direct sunlight most of the time. So as a child it was tough for me because at times I used to sail at 12 noon. The heat used to be bad so I faced a lot of skin issues. Because of that I got severely tanned. And because of that, I used to face what we can mildly refer to as racism. Being pointed out for my tanned skin is something I have faced as a child. It was not just by kids, but it used to also come from adults.

Also sustaining windsurfing is challenging. We continuously need new equipment. Our equipment lasts for one season and one season would mean at best three competitions. If you are putting a 100 percent I believe your equipment also should be 100 percent. So this is another major issue that we face. Because the equipment is very expensive., we have to use second-hand stuff.

And again, not having enough female athletes to compete against is also a challenge.

Q: Are you getting sponsors who are willing to support you?

Katya: No, I am not getting many sponsors. The main reason being the sport is very expensive. No one is willing to invest right now because windsurfing is not covered by media.

If you ask any random person in India what he or she is watching, their first answer would be cricket or football. Sometimes I feel even badminton is shunned. Giving importance to cricket is a good thing. I respect all sports alike. But I one sport should not be put above another. Everyone is working hard. Getting sponsors for Indian athletes is very hard.

Q: You are now part of ENGN. What are you looking forward to from this association with ENGN and how can organisations like ENGN support athletes like you?

Katya: Organisations like ENGN are important for athletes like me. The organisation gives us a voice. Sometimes we are not able to speak, so ENGN is there to represent us. The best part about ENGN is that it represents only females. Most of the talked-about athletes in sports are males. But for ENGN to take up the cause of female athletes and to focus attention on sports like windsurfing it is a big deal. I am very excited to see how things unfold.

Q: How was your experience participating in the Youth Olympics and the Asian Games?

Katya: When I participated in the Youth Olympics I was 14. In my sport, I was the youngest participant. It was one of the biggest competitions that I had been to. I was extremely nervous. To represent the country at that young age is huge. But none of that would have been possible without my parents' support. My father is my coach. He has also supported me financially. My mum has also supported me.

Four years later in 2018, I went to participate in the Asian Games along with my brother. It was a team race and both of us raced in the same team. So that was special. As a family two athletes representing the country at the Asian level — it was beyond belief. It was a proud moment for us as Goans as well, as we were the only athletes from the state at the Games. It was a matter of great pride for me to represent my state at an international level.

Wearing the Indian blazer with the tricolor on it. It is a feeling that I can't even explain. I felt that was my purpose.

Q: From all of your international experiences could you tell which countries are doing great in your sport and what can India learn from them?

Katya: Hong Kong is really good. Hong Kong and China are always at the top of the podium. Thailand is also good.

I believe they are good is because they are consistent. They always have a new fleet coming up. I have personally been to Hong Kong so they have a kind of academy. They have a big fleet also. They have a minimum of 20 sailors in one fleet. For us in India, it is just me and my brother who are sailing and training together. In the rest of the Asian circuit, they are always competing with the others and that is how you better yourself. We also lack international coaching.

If we get the kind of opportunities that they get, I am sure India can do great.

Q: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) now has its first woman president, the legendary P.T. Usha. What are your expectations from her a) as a young windsurfer and b) as a female athlete?

Katya: I will combine the two. P.T. Usha, being the first woman IOA president, is a huge deal for India. It is a change. As a female athlete, it is very very very inspiring. It gives me hope that things will change for females.

In her last interview, she has said that her main aim is to get more medals for the country. She has promised betterment for the overall health of sports. So I am going to stick to that. She herself was an athlete, so she knows the struggles. There is no better person than her to hold this post.

Q: Any message for young athletes

Katya: I truly believe that sports is the most beautiful thing that has happened to me. It has kept me physically fit and mentally strong. More than winning, we lose in our entire career. I think sports should be taught in every school. Education is also important, but sports can help us immensely.

My advice would be to just do it. Everything will fall in place. When I first started it was tough for me. If you have your aims and goals and if you are on the right track you will achieve your goals.

Q: Finally, you like to raise issues related to the environment and you have been called an environmental advocate. Also, you are into art and designing. Your thoughts on that.

Katya: Yes. I guess I have been called an environment advocate because of my interviews. I try and promote single-use plastics. I try and promote the idea of not littering the oceans. I go to beach cleanups. I try to promote such environmental issues in small ways that I can.

I am also very keen on painting. It is something that I do during my free time. It helps me to calm down. Art is a form of expression. As athletes, we face massive pressure situations, and painting helps me to calm down. I am also a graphic designer also. So these are some of my hobbies.