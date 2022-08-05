Meet Sudhir, India’s para-powerlifter who clinched gold at CWG 2022

By CNBCTV18.com

Indian para-powerlifter Sudhir set a new Commonwealth Games record at the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

Sudhir who was representing India in the men's heavyweight final lifted 208kg in his first attempt and took the lead with a 212kg lift in his second attempt. He failed the third and final attempt at 217 kg, however, he still managed to win the gold medal, and created a Games record with his total points of 134.5.

Finishing first in the final, gave Sudhir the gold medal and added the seventh medal of the yellow colour at the CWG 2022.

The day for India didn’t start well after a couple of unsuccessful attempts by the Indian powerlifters earlier in the day. Then Sudhir won gold by defeating Nigeria's Ikechukwu Obichukwu, who earned 133.6 points, 0.9 points less than Sudhir.

In para-powerlifting, a specific formula based on the athlete’s best lift, bodyweight, age, gender and other factors is used to calculate points.

Who is Sudhir?

Sudhir was born into a farmer's family in Sonipat, Haryana. At the age of four, he suffered from high fever after to which he contracted polio. But he didn't let the disease get in the way as he developed an interest in sports. His passion led to his interest in weightlifting, and he began his sporting career in 2013, Hindustan Times reported.

He clinched gold in his first nationals in the year 2016 and made his international debut in 2018 at the Asian Para Games where he bagged the bronze medal.

Sudhir currently works as a senior coach (Weightlifting) for the government of Haryana.

Sudhir went into the Commonwealth Games 2022 with momentum as he had won bronze at the World Para Powerlifting Asia-Oceania Open Championship held in South Korea in June this year. Sudhir is a six-time national champion.