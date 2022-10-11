By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The 10-year-old won the bronze medal, competing in the open category in Mallakhamb. What is even more astonishing about his feat is how the youngster from Vadodara overcame deep personal tragedy to participate at the National Games.

Shauryajit Khaire showed the character that belied his tender age of 10, to win Bronze in Mallakhamb and become the youngest medalist at the 36th National Games in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

What is even more astonishing about his feat is how the youngster from Vadodara overcame deep personal tragedy to participate in the National Games. Khaire lost his father on September 30, just as he was getting ready for the games.

While he initially contemplated withdrawing from the games, Khaire's mother and coach encouraged him to participate in honour of his father's memory. In fact, midway through the games, on October 8, Khaire travelled home to complete the last rites of his father before returning to Ahmedabad for the next round.

The 10-year-old was also the youngest participant in Mallakhamb at the National Games, but that did not stop him from leaving everyone astonished with his impressive moves.

After being introduced to Mallakhamb at a very young age by his father, Khaire has trained hard over the past six years and has already tasted success, winning two bronze medals at the national championships.

The young lad with bags of potential aims to win Gold at the National Games, fulfilling a dream of his father which he has since made his own. His remarkable achievements in Ahmedabad earned him lots of plaudits, with even Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him a "star" on Twitter.

Mallakhamb is a sport where gymnasts perform aerial yoga or gymnastic postures when suspended on a rope, cane or a wooden pole. The sport is quite popular in many parts of India and has been introduced in the National Games in this edition.

Many former players have also taken it abroad with the first World Championships held in 2019. Khaire’s ultimate aim is to bring home a Gold medal at the World Championship.