Meet Ravin Jain, the new Indian-origin head of strategy at Ferrari F1, who has an uphill task on hand

Ravin Jain replaces Spaniard Inaki Rueda at Scuderia Ferrari F1 as the head of its race strategy and has been handpicked for promotion by the new team principal, Fred Vasseur.

The last season saw Ferrari come second in the Constructors Championship behind Red Bull Racing while their driver, Charles LeClerc barely managed to hold on to his second position when he was touted as one of the favourites when the season had begun.

The last season saw many debacles for Ferrari where strategically they faltered while leading races and thus were not able to capitalise on a competitive racing car. In fact, Ferrari's team principal Mattia Binotto was also axed after the season and has now been replaced by the former head of the Alpha Romeo F1 team, Fred Vasseur.

The New Strategist

Jain is an Oxford graduate, first-class in Physics with a postgraduate in Mathematical and Theoretical Physics, with distinction. Jain was interested in motorsport and strategy, with a focus on using data science and mathematical modelling.

Serving in summer placements at racing teams like Caterham and Williams Martini, Jain has been working with Scuderia Ferrari since 2016. Jain joined the racing team, which is the most successful team in the history of F1 with over 240 wins, as a mathematical modelling engineer before being appointed as the race strategy engineer.

The Promotion

The decision to elevate Jain was taken by Ferrari's new Team Principal Fred Vasseur.

While Ferrari had started the 2022 F1 season strongly, numerous strategic choices and blunders led to the team bungling its lead. The most infamous of these was a questionable pit call in Monaco which led to Charles LeClerc his victory on his home grounds despite starting at the pole position in the race.

Ferrari's season finished with LeClerc in second place behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and George Russell, their second driver, in fourth position.

“Very often, when you are speaking about strategy, it’s much more a matter of organisation than just the guy who is on the pit wall,” Vasseur had stated after taking over. “I’m trying to understand exactly what’s happened on every single mistake and what happened last year. And to try to know if it’s a matter of decision if it’s a matter of organisation, or of communication.”

