MCC reacts to Steve Smith’s controversial run out in 5th Ashes 2023 Test

Marylebone Cricket Club released a statement on Steve Smith's controversial run-out that happened during the fifth and final Ashes 2023 Test.

In the 78th over of Australia's innings when Smith and Pat Cummins were batting at 193/7. Smith was at 42 when a substitute fielder George Ealham rushed in and threw the ball to the wicker keeper. Jonny Bairstow quickly broke the stumps and the England team started celebrating the wicket.

George Ealham 🤝 Gary Pratt An incredible piece of fielding but not to be... 😔 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/yWcdV6ZAdH— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 28, 2023 However, after prolonged inspection TV Umpire Nitin Menon declared that Smith was not out based on the cricket law book's Law 29.1.

According to MCC’s Law of Cricket 29.1 - at least one bail needs to be completely removed from the top of the stump. “The wicket is broken when at least one bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or one or more stumps is removed from the ground," the rule stated.

We have received a few questions regarding the decision in the below video. Law 29.1 states: "The wicket is broken when at least one bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or one or more stumps is removed from the ground." (1/2)#Ashes pic.twitter.com/RyZMgf5ItF— Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) July 28, 2023

“29.2.1 The wicket is broken fairly if a bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or a stump is struck out of the ground," the MCC law read.

According to MCC’s Law 29.2.2 - “The disturbance of a bail, whether temporary or not, shall not constitute its complete removal from the top of the stumps, but if a bail-in falling lodges between two of the stumps this shall be regarded as complete removal."

What mattered most was the not-out decision that appeared on the big screen and the 100 more runs scored by Australia which followed. That was easily Australia's most productive period of a day that had seen them embark on go-slow tactics in the morning session and a jittery collapse in the afternoon.

Having watched England blaze 283 in 54.5 overs, Australia crept just above that mark in 103.1, with Ben Stokes taking an excellent two-stage boundary catch off Joe Root to dismiss Pat Cummins and end the innings in the closing moments. The Aussies lead the series 2-1 and have already retained the Ashes. They can win the series outright by avoiding defeat here.

England received an early blow on the second day when it was confirmed specialist spinner Moeen Ali would not field. Moeen sustained a groin injury during his knock of 34 on day one and was not able to field during Australia's innings.

